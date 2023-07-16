Potential Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam swerve may backfire, given the combustible elements in The Bloodline

Roman Reigns seems to be heading towards a singles match against his cousin next month at SummerSlam, but it's clear that this bout will be anything but clean-cut.

Jey Uso has been the stand-out member of The Bloodline since the team came together several years ago, and finally, he is getting the recognition he deserves. Reigns will likely have a Plan B since he has ensured there is always a backup in his corner for his biggest matches.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



Imagine Reigns brings in Umaga’s son, Zilla Fatu, Rikishi and Manu, starting Bloodline 2.0

One man that could be called for the match is Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, who has been connected to The Bloodline in recent months. Roman Reigns could recruit Fatu to help him win at SummerSlam, but the issue is whether he would be on the same page as Solo Sikoa.

Since his promotion to the main roster, Sikoa has paid tribute to Umaga several times and even uses his Samoan Spike finisher. It's a ready-build feud between Zilla and Sikoa, one that WWE needs to capitalize on.

Will Zilla Fatu be the difference for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

Solo Sikoa will be in Reigns' corner at SummerSlam, but if he and Fatu have their own issues on the night, then it could end up costing Roman Reigns his championship.

If Reigns loses the title, then he could take some time off, which would allow Sikoa to step into a feud with Umaga's son, with both men looking to pay tribute to the former WWE Superstar.

SummerSlam has so many potential options and combustible elements that it's hard to predict who will walk out with the championship.

Do you think Zilla Fatu will debut for WWE at SummerSlam next month in Detroit? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below...