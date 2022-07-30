Potential spoiler on former World Champion being spotted in Nashville ahead of SummerSlam

SummerSlam takes place in just over 24 hours and it appears that Seth Rollins has made the trip to Nashville ahead of the show.

The former Universal Champion is without a match after his original opponent Riddle was injured in the leadup to the event. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Riddle had suffered a stinger at the hands of Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has tweeted out to reveal that the former three-time World Champion has already been spotted in Tennesse ahead of the show.

The injury may have ruled Riddle out of the clash, but there is a belief that Rollins will now be handed a new opponent on the show instead.

Seth Rollins could be headed a new opponent by Triple H at SummerSlam

The former Shield member tweeted out his disappointment at his match being canceled earlier this week. He expressed that he worked hard for months to earn his spot on the show.

The new Head of Creative, Triple H, responded to Rollins' tweet which began speculation that Triple H could have a plan.

Seth Rollins battled Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, but Cody's injury has him sidelined him until 2023. Despite Rhodes not being able to make his return to the show and pick up his feud with Rollins, there is a belief that there could be a massive return as part of the event.

Riddle isn't actually injured, it was a "creative adjustment" that resulted taken off the show, which means that WWE has much bigger plans for Rollins and now that he is in Nashville, it's clear that he will be part of the show.

As of this writing, it's unclear who his opponent will be at SummerSlam, but this is the first premium live event that Triple H has taken control of and it's expected to be a memorable one.

