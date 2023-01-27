Potential winners of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and who they could challenge

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is almost upon us. The road to WrestleMania will finally kick off with this year's edition of the annual Premium Live Event.

With Roman Reigns set to defend against Kevin Owens in Sami Zayn's final test of loyalty to The Bloodline, the title match promises to be a barnburner of spectacular proportion. The Royal Rumble match itself, though, could hold a few surprises of its own.

On this list, we take a look at potential winners of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and who they could realistically challenge. So, without further ado, let's dive right into it.

#1. A member of The Bloodline throws a spanner in the works

Could The Enforcer or the Honorary Uce not only win the Rumble, but face Reigns at WrestleMania?

The tale of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is one that is already etched into the annals of pro wrestling. The twists, the turns, the play on fans' emotions -- this storyline has had it all.

Come WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn or Solo Sikoa could not only enter, but win the Royal Rumble and choose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood. They could go with the safe option of "protecting" The Tribal Chief's main event spot, but they could eventually choose to fight him too.

If neither of them ends up successful in the endeavor, perhaps Jey Uso could finally step up in front of a live audience. The entire timeline of Main Event Jey took place in the Thunderdome, and the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion is long overdue a run in the spotlight.

This entry could not possibly end without even the slightest mention of the most electrifying elephant in the room, could it? It may just have.

#2. The American Nightmare pulled off an unlikely WWE return at WrestleMania last year -- could he end up with an unlikely title win in 2023?

Cody Rhodes is a shoo-in for Male Wrestler of the Year in 2022. The man has spent the vast majority of the year either in limbo between the two largest wrestling promotions in the world, or out injured.

From that phenomenal ladder match against Sammy Guevara to the breathtaking pop at WrestleMania, to the heartbreaking gasp of everyone in attendance at Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes had a 2022 that will not be forgotten. A Royal Rumble win in 2023 would undoubtedly add a cherry on top of a delicious cake.

The story is already there for him to challenge for the WWE Championship. The man said so himself in one of his early promos after the comeback, "I may not be able to hand [the WWE Championship] to the American Dream. But I can put it around the waist of the American Nightmare."

WrestleMania Hollywood may well be a dashing time for the Grandson of a Plumber to make good on his promise.

#3. A second-generation WWE Superstar re-solidifies NXT as the third brand

Could Bron Breakker not only enter but win the Royal Rumble on debut?

Bron Breakker will be a breakout star when he eventually joins the main roster for good. A prodigal talent who has made quite the name for himself in NXT.

In a bid to add further historical credence to the fledgling star's career, WWE may consider booking him to win the Royal Rumble. Upon doing so while still holding the NXT Championship, the second-generation star could have a dream match for the ages at WrestleMania 39.

With all the comparisons to Brock Lesnar, Breakker could — in an unexpected move — put his NXT Championship on the line against the Beast Incarnate at the Show of Shows. An incredible show of force that would culminate in a dream match of epic proportions might solidify NXT as the third brand again.

#4. Could The Judgment Day Eradicate The Bloodline?

The face-off between Solo Sikoa and Rhea Ripley on a recent episode of WWE RAW sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe. It wasn't just the mere prospect of two of the top factions in the company going head-to-head, no.

It was some of the finest professional wrestlers on the planet coming together to tell an iconic story. The Eradicator vs. The Enforcer. The current reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion vs. the first to ever hold that title.

Given The Usos' reign seemingly lasting forever, it's easy to forget that Jimmy and Jey won the SmackDown tag team titles from Rey and Dominik Mysterio nearly two years ago.

There is history between the factions, and it remains to be seen if WWE uses the Royal Rumble as a way to accelerate the impending judgment day of The Bloodline.

#5. The Bloodline comes up trumps, again

Could The Bloodline find a way to win again?

The Bloodline is, without a doubt, the best thing going in wrestling at the moment. It is hard to envisage WWE Royal Rumble 2023 not being intertwined with Roman Reigns' faction.

The storyline runs deep, and both the Rumble match itself, as well as The Tribal Chief defending against Kevin Owens could shape the entire Premium Live Event. While The Usos don't have a scheduled match on the card yet, it's safe to assume they will feature in some way.

However, could WWE have a major curveball they are yet to play in this saga? So far, only seven women have been announced for a 30-woman Royal Rumble match. That leaves plenty of room for surprises.

Could a member of The Bloodline make her long-awaited return after several months out to not only feature, but win the whole thing? WrestleMania Hollywood might end up being more of a coronation for Roman Reigns' faction than the doom that is being foretold.

Naomi could return to WWE this Saturday, win the Rumble, and go after both women's titles at WrestleMania. With her family and all the momentum in the world behind her, one wouldn't bet against the former Women's Champion adding even more gold to The Bloodline, further cementing their place at the head of the table.

