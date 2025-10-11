Potential WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers You Need to Know About

WWE Crown Jewel is just hours away, and fans are hyped and excited for the premium live event. The card is packed with five-star classic bouts featuring highly anticipated matches with top superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, John Cena, AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, and more.Given the stacked card for the Perth PLE, things are bound to be chaotic and exciting. In this article, we will look at three potential spoilers about Crown Jewel that you need to know.#3. Seth Rollins may win the WWE Crown Jewel TitleThe Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes got the upper hand throughout the buildup for the Crown Jewel Title match against The Visionary.On the other hand, Rollins has been booked as the underdog, which strongly suggests he may finally overcome Cody Rhodes and find a way to beat him, finally avenging himself and maintaining his hype as the company's top heel star.#2. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could win for the same reasonThe Kabuki Warrior's Asuka has been after Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for weeks. Former rivals, who once fought over the Women's World Championship, have now teamed up and will face Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team match at Crown Jewel.The Empress of Tomorrow has gotten the upper hand throughout the build-up to the rivalry. However, the match could go south for The Kabuki Warriors, and Ripley &amp; SKY might end up winning by pinning the weaker link, Kairi Sane, who still has feelings for IYO.Mami and Genius of the Sky might win for the same reason - getting revenge for being disrespected by the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.#1. No Brock LesnarThere was a buzz on social media claiming that The Beast Incarnate might appear at Crown Jewel, as a Facebook post stated that Lesnar is expected to show up in Perth tonight.But now, a report by Fightful Select has finally debunked the rumors, revealing there are no details on Brock Lesnar's return at WWE Crown Jewel.With the PLE just hours away, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store.