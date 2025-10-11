Last-minute update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Crown Jewel status - Reports

We're just hours away from the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Brock Lesnar's status for the show has now been revealed.The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on TV since he annihilated John Cena in yet another one-sided match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Fightful previously reported that he would stay off TV for a while.However, a Facebook post recently claimed that Lesnar is expected to appear at Crown Jewel. As it turns out, there is no truth to the ongoing speculation.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select quashed the rumor, noting there's no word of Brock Lesnar returning tonight. However, that doesn't mean the former Universal Champion can't make a surprise appearance.The Beast's SummerSlam return was considered one of the best-kept secrets in recent memory.According to WrestleVotes, Lesnar is scheduled to work the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42 next year.In addition, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter learned that the 48-year-old legend will join The Vision to face the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames this November.Does that mean Brock Lesnar will show up at Crown Jewel to set up his next program? Fans must tune in to find out.A blockbuster WWE WrestleMania 42 match is in the works for Brock LesnarWrestleMania will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year.The Show of Shows is still several months away, but WWE appears to have some big plans locked in for The Showcase of the Immortals.According to BodySlam.Net, the creative has discussed the idea of Brock Lesnar facing Bron Breakker in a singles match.The only time the two men shared a screen was during the go-home episode of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza.Paul Heyman was flanked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed when The Beast ran into The Vision backstage.The following night, The Oracle reunited with his former client and gave him a fitting introduction moments before his match with John Cena.Are the two former associates in cahoots? Whose side will Heyman choose if Breakker and Lesnar face off? WWE has left fans with more questions than answers.It will be interesting to see how the storyline will unfold heading into WrestleMania next year.