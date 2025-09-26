Brock Lesnar to be off WWE TV for some time

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar absolutely dominated John Cena in one of the GOAT's final matches. Lesnar returned after a two-year absence, but might already be off TV for a bit. The Beast Incarnate made his WWE return on SummerSlam Night 2, attacking John Cena after the 17-time World Champion lost his title to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Lesnar then appeared on the September 12 edition of SmackDown, looking for Cena. Instead, Lesnar was met by R-Truth, Cena's greatest fan. R-Truth tried to stand up for his childhood hero, which led to another nasty assault by Brock Lesnar. Cena and Lesnar would finally meet in the ring at Wrestlepalooza, WWE's debut PLE with ESPN. Much like their SummerSlam 2014 match, Lesnar mauled his rival, defeating him in under nine minutes. With a dominating performance like that, one might expect to see Lesnar on TV within the next few weeks. Unfortunately, you may have to wait a while before the 48-year-old Superstar returns. Fightful has reported that he'll be off TV for a while. This comes off the report from WrestleVotes that Lesnar is scheduled to work both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42. So even if the multi-time WWE Champion has disappeared from television, we'll more than likely see him tease his next feud during a dominating run at the Rumble. Why was Brock Lesnar absent from WWE for two years?Prior to this year, Brock Lesnar's last match was a SummerSlam 2023 loss to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar was slated to compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble, but the Janel Grant lawsuit forced WWE to pull Lesnar from the event. Grant's case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE mentioned a yet-to-be-named Superstar who was also a former UFC fighter. Lesnar was pulled from all future dates. Lesnar was rumored to be facing Gunther at WrestleMania XL, but Grant's case forced the promotion to delay those plans. By January 2025, Grant named Lesnar as the former UFC fighter in the amended statements, claiming that Vince McMahon allegedly used Grant as a bargaining chip for Lesnar, offering her for &quot;explicit&quot; services. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, around the time of Lesnar's return, that WWE legal cleared him about a month before the event.