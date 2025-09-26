  • home icon
  WWE might have subtly hinted that Brock Lesnar will soon dethrone a top champion

WWE might have subtly hinted that Brock Lesnar will soon dethrone a top champion

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 26, 2025 21:43 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
Brock Lesnar makes his entrance during Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena last weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza. During the build to the match, he appeared on SmackDown after Clash in Paris and attacked Cena and Sami Zayn during their United States Championship match.

The Beast Incarnate made his first appearance in almost two years at SummerSlam, attacking The Franchise Player, who had lost the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event against Cody Rhodes. However, the company may have subtly hinted that Brock Lesnar will soon dethrone a top champion.

Dominik Mysterio is the champion in question. He is the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champions. Dominik captured the AAA Mega Title earlier this month at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo. He is now set to defend the IC Title against Rusev on next week's episode of RAW.

Given the dominance of The Bulgarian Brute, it is possible that the latter can easily capture the title from "Dirty" Dom. However, WWE might swerve fans and have Brock Lesnar dethrone the 28-year-old instead. The Stamford-based promotion recently posted a photo of the younger Mysterio being attacked by The Beast Incarnate, hinting that Lesnar could be the one to dethrone Dominik for the Intercontinental Championship.

This could be a scenario where El Grande Americano is scripted to once again help Dominik Mysterio retain his IC Title next week. Brock Lesnar then could challenge him for the gold and is booked to dethrone "Dirty" Dom and capture the title. If this happens, it could finally allow Lesnar to win the championship he has never held in WWE.

However, while this might be a hint, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what surprise the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans.

WWE could book Brock Lesnar as The Franchise Player's final opponent, says a wrestling veteran

Following the chaotic moment after Brock Lesnar's match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, Vince Russo believes that there's a possibility that WWE may book Lesnar as Cena's last opponent. The 17-time World Champion is set to retire this December.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo expressed his belief that Lesnar will return for John Cena's last match to help the latter get revenge on The Beast Incarnate, and likely win. He also mentioned that he wouldn't be surprised if the original plan to have The Conqueror defeat Cena doesn't come to fruition.

That said, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for John Cena's retirement tour going forward.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

