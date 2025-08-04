WWE forced to cancel event as the legal team's verdict on Brock Lesnar reportedly revealed

Brock Lesnar hogged the spotlight with his epic return to WWE at SummerSlam this year. The company made some changes before bringing him back into the fold.The Beast Incarnate interrupted a visibly emotional John Cena after he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.Brock Lesnar quickly made his intentions clear, delivering an F5 to The Cenation Leader before walking out. The 48-year-old legend's return stirred social media, with some fans wondering whether the legal team had cleared him for his return.According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the lawyers gave the nod to Lesnar four weeks ago, as they think he's not being actively sued in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.“Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him (Brock Lesnar). As far as why, I don’t know. And that's something to speculate on, because there's a lot of stuff. Obviously, everything relates to the Janel Grant lawsuit, and WWE Legal is either confident that their thing goes to arbitration and Lesnar’s not a factor at that point. Or they’re close to a settlement, and at that point, Lesnar’s not a factor. Or somebody there just had a change of mind. And I don’t know which one of those it is.&quot;The wrestling journalist noted WWE decided to cancel their post-show press conferences because of him.&quot;I do know, everyone figured this out, but I can tell you also factually, that the reason they didn't do the press conferences was because of this angle.” (H/T - WrestlePurists)After what went down at MetLife Stadium last night, it's safe to assume that Brock Lesnar will face John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31. However, an official confirmation from the company about a match between the two is pending.