Power Ranking: 5 Best superstars from WWE RAW (May 10, 2021)

The WrestleMania Backlash go-home show episode of RAW was one of the best outings for the Red brand in recent memory. This week the RAW superstars brought everything into play as they hyped up the upcoming pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre was in action as he faced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their Triple Threat Match for the title this Sunday. Meanwhile, Sheamus once again showcased himself as the United States Champion, increasing the legitimacy of the title.

There were several other matches, including the team-up of The New Day and the new tag team, R-K-Bro against the RAW Tag Team Champions as well as Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

The show also started with a good performance from the women as the female stars set the tone for the entire show with a tag team match.

The following are the five superstars from WWE RAW this week who managed to stand out from the crowd.

#5 Asuka opened RAW with style

While being a part of the opening match of the night, it's important for a superstar to make the right impact. That's exactly what Asuka did for RAW this week.

RAW opened with a six-woman tag team match where Charlotte Flair teamed up with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Meanwhile, Asuka was flanked by Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

On top of that, Alexa Bliss was sitting on the entrance ramp. Bliss let all the stars know that she was there to keep her eye on one particular person without revealing who it was.

Despite all of this taking place, there was one woman who shone in that match. Asuka looked amazing whenever she entered the ring, taking on whoever dared come face to face with her.

Unfortunately for Shayna Baszler, Asuka's knee proved to be too much, and she ended up taking the pin after the Shining Wizard.

Later in the night, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in her second match thanks to some manipulation by Charlotte Flair. The Empress Of Tomorrow managed to hold her own for most of the match and nearly defeated the champion, but in the end, Rhea Ripley ended up picking up the win.

Despite the loss, Asuka proved her dominance once again, putting on two amazing performances on the same night.

