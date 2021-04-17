Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers who stood out on WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw the fall-out from WrestleMania. After the biggest annual WWE event, the company worked towards the next storylines as they built towards the next big event on their calendar – WrestleMania BackLash.

With a few storylines set up, the company did a good job, but as always, the real stars from the night were the WWE Superstars.

The WWE roster is one that is a gold mine of talent, whether they are recognized as such or not. They have some of the best stars in the world on their roster. Each week during shows, the superstars take the opportunities provided to wrestle and prove what they are capable of.

This week was no different as there were some superstars from SmackDown who stood out by virtue of their performances. Take a look at five of the stand-out superstars from SmackDown this week.

It should be noted that Roman Reigns is an honorary mention for his promo to open the show. However, he didn't perform this week and thus has not been included in the rankings.

#5 Rey Mysterio defeated Otis on SmackDown

hell yeah! Rey Mysterio rocking the classic mask without the mohawk.. Always been a fan of it more.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UeiIWHuEYl — Macho T 💪 #WWE2K22 (@ItsMachoT) April 17, 2021

Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend and a future Hall of Famer with good reason. Possibly the most famous luchador of all time, Mysterio has created a legacy in WWE where he has gone down in history.

Always the biggest underdog in whatever match he takes part in, over the years, Mysterio has shown that he is able to overcome any and all odds stacked against him. Be it defeating superstars who are larger than him in the ring, or winning titles against all odds, Mysterio has done it all.

This week at SmackDown, Rey Mysterio managed to create yet another such moment in WWE. He faced Otis in the ring as they continued their feud between The Mysterio Family and Alpha Academy.

Mysterio showcased his speed and ability in the ring to overcome the greater size and strength displayed by Otis. Although at times it seemed that he was in trouble, he was able to come out as the stronger of the two superstars, getting the win with the Crucifix pinfall.

