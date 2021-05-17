Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WrestleMania Backlash

In the first pay-per-view since WWE's biggest annual event, WrestleMania Backlash looked to set the trend for what comes next in WWE. Several storylines played out while other feuds just started.

Cesaro battled Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in his first shot at a world championship. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley tried to hold off both Asuka and Charlotte Flair as they were all coming for her title. Bianca Belair also battled Bayley as she looked to hold on to her SmackDown Women's title.

The WWE Championship Match saw Bobby Lashley battle two monsters in the form of Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

The top championships all saw amazing matches, with some twists that fans might not have seen coming. Rey and Dominik Mysterio also looked to make history by trying to become the first-ever father-son duo to win tag team gold. The night also saw Damian Priest try to end his feud against The Miz in a rather unconventional Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

With so many wrestlers showing off what they could do, some wrestlers stood out from others. The following are five wrestlers who performed the best at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Bianca Belair's unorthodox offense helps her win at WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair and Bayley faced each other for the SmackDown Women's title. The match was a technical masterpiece between the two stars. Bayley used her experience to gain the advantage, not shirking away from using underhanded methods.

She dumped Belair on the steps, putting a target on her ribs. She tore at Belair's earrings and also hit a flying elbow. She went on to use everything that she had to gain an advantage over her opponent. She used the champ's hair to pull Belair into the Bayley to Belly, but she would regret it.

Belair used her hair to trip Bayley and then used it to keep her down for the 3-count. As a result, Belair came away with the win. It was a match between two styles of wrestling and Belair came out of it looking even stronger than before after her WrestleMania Backlash match.

