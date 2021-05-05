Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE NXT (May 4, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw several top-tier matches as different wrestlers brought everything they could to the event.

The night started with an insane Falls Count Anywhere match between NXT's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff and only continued from there. The main event saw a title change in the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match, while some other wrestlers decided to get into brawls on the show instead of waiting for their official matches next week.

There was also another incredible match as Sarray and Zayda Ramier, both newcomers to WWE, looked to continue the momentum of their debut.

Some wrestlers managed to stand out from the crowd on the night and create a huge impression on the audience. The following are the five top performers from this week's episode of NXT.

#5 Leon Ruff had a star-making performance on NXT despite losing

Leon Ruff hits the crucifix bomb on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

When the match started, Leon Ruff looked like he was out of his league. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was dominating him. The two looked like they didn't belong in the same ring. Things didn't last that way for too long.

Ruff managed to get everyone behind him as he pushed against Swerve, bringing out an incredible series of offensive moves. He was brutally punished, but for all the punishment he took, Ruff kept coming back. He hit Swerve with a dangerous-looking Crucifix bomb, as well as an immense Poison-Rana from the apron to the floor.

The only reason Ruff didn't continue his domination was thanks to the presence of AJ Francis at ringside. The match was Falls Count Anywhere, and Ruff hit two sharp springboard cutters. Unfortunately, interference from Francis saw Ruff lose the NXT match as Swerve took advantage and got the win on the night.

