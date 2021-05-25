Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE RAW (May 25, 2021)

WWE moved on from the WrestleMania Backlash event and started to focus on the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on this week's episode of RAW. The show saw some of the upcoming feuds being determined, as Bobby Lashley addressed his defeat at the hands of Kofi Kingston the previous week.

Team R-K-Bro were also put through their paces as Riddle faced off against Xavier Woods after his interference last week cost Orton a match. Meanwhile, Sheamus, after having put away Ricochet last week, tried to find a new contender for his WWE United States Championship.

Things were in motion for Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and plenty of other stars as well. All around, WWE started to put the spotlight on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which is about a month away.

The following are five superstars who managed to stand out on WWE RAW this week, thanks to some amazing performances.

#5 Riddle defeated Xavier Woods on RAW

WHAT. A. MATCH.@SuperKingofBros delivers an RKO outta nowhere for the win, but @AustinCreedWins put on the performance of a lifetime.



Lotta respect.



👏👏👏👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eQV6rBy3ho — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Ever since he came to the main roster, Riddle has not had a single unimpressive match. That streak continued on RAW this week in a bout against Xavier Woods.

Last week, Woods' distraction cost Riddle's partner, Randy Orton, his match against Kofi Kingston. This week, Riddle faced Woods in an attempt to make things right. In the process, he showed a different side of himself.

Riddle appeared vicious in the ring as he seemed ready to do anything it took to come away with the win. He hit Woods with move after move, but the New Day star persevered. Woods showed his own strength by hitting a sudden vertical suplex, and he also displayed his athleticism with dropkicks and clotheslines. The bout quickly became the match of the night on RAW.

But every time Riddle tried to hit the Bro-Derek, Woods kept escaping the maneuver. Riddle grew increasingly frustrated because as he was unable to hit his finishing move. But he had a crucial trick up his sleeve; he took a page out of Randy Orton's book on RAW and hit the RKO to get the win.

It'll be interesting to see how Orton's influence continues to rub off on Riddle. For now, the former NXT star can simply celebrate a remarkable victory.

