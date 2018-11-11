×
PPV Rewind: WWE No Mercy (2002)

Brandon Ewing
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Nov 2018

WWE No Mercy (2002) Logo
WWE No Mercy (2002) Logo

WWE No Mercy 2002 took place on October 20th, 2002 from the Alltel Arena, located in Little Rock, Arkansas. This pay-per-view featured wrestlers from both RAW and SmackDown brands, as the rosters were split up as part of the first Brand Extension. WWE No Mercy 2002 drew in a capacity crowd of 9,074 fans, with the maximum capacity of 18,000.

The event had two blockbuster main events featuring a main event from the RAW Brand and the SmackDown Brand, respectively. Representing Monday Night RAW, we had Triple H defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against WWE Intercontinental Champion Kane in a title-for-title unification match. The SmackDown Brand had Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match.

I will be reviewing each match and summing up how the matches progressed, for good and bad respectively. I will be implanting a simplistic rating system to rate the match based on psychology, spots, crowd participation and in-ring chemistry amongst the participants. The rating scale will be as follows:

5 Stars: Perfection – Excellent in-ring psychology and chemistry amongst all wrestlers involved. The crowd was into the match and on the edge of their seats from bell to bell.

4 Stars: Great – Great in-ring psychology and chemistry, but not quite to perfection and needs a little something extra. Good crowd participation, but left wanting more for their tastes.

3 Stars: Average – Average, run-of-the-mill match that had some decent chemistry or in-ring psychology. The crowd won’t be overly into the match but will pop at certain spots.

2 Stars: Lackluster – Ring Psychology and Chemistry wasn’t there for the wrestlers participating. The crowd was bored with the match and could care less about it.

1 Star: Poor – Little to no ring psychology or chemistry involved. The crowd hated the match and were either quiet or made up their own chants to get through it.

