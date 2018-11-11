PPV Rewind: WWE No Mercy (2002)

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 80 // 11 Nov 2018, 11:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE No Mercy (2002) Logo

WWE No Mercy 2002 took place on October 20th, 2002 from the Alltel Arena, located in Little Rock, Arkansas. This pay-per-view featured wrestlers from both RAW and SmackDown brands, as the rosters were split up as part of the first Brand Extension. WWE No Mercy 2002 drew in a capacity crowd of 9,074 fans, with the maximum capacity of 18,000.

The event had two blockbuster main events featuring a main event from the RAW Brand and the SmackDown Brand, respectively. Representing Monday Night RAW, we had Triple H defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against WWE Intercontinental Champion Kane in a title-for-title unification match. The SmackDown Brand had Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match.

I will be reviewing each match and summing up how the matches progressed, for good and bad respectively. I will be implanting a simplistic rating system to rate the match based on psychology, spots, crowd participation and in-ring chemistry amongst the participants. The rating scale will be as follows:

5 Stars: Perfection – Excellent in-ring psychology and chemistry amongst all wrestlers involved. The crowd was into the match and on the edge of their seats from bell to bell.

4 Stars: Great – Great in-ring psychology and chemistry, but not quite to perfection and needs a little something extra. Good crowd participation, but left wanting more for their tastes.

3 Stars: Average – Average, run-of-the-mill match that had some decent chemistry or in-ring psychology. The crowd won’t be overly into the match but will pop at certain spots.

2 Stars: Lackluster – Ring Psychology and Chemistry wasn’t there for the wrestlers participating. The crowd was bored with the match and could care less about it.

1 Star: Poor – Little to no ring psychology or chemistry involved. The crowd hated the match and were either quiet or made up their own chants to get through it.

1 / 9 NEXT