Predicting 3 main roster call-ups from NXT after SummerSlam

David Robertson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 12 Jul 2018, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Next in line for a call-up?

Traditionally the RAW after WrestleMania and, since the brand split, the SmackDown Live after 'Mania have provided a wide variety of surprises. In recent years, these surprises have always included call-ups from WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While most of these are reserved for the buzz-worthy post-Mania period, a smattering of similar surprises take place after SummerSlam to keep the company's momentum on the upward trajectory as they head into the quieter part of the wrestling calendar.

SummerSlam promises to be a huge event this year, particularly with the prospect of Brock Lesnar finally dropping the Universal Championship and the possibility of a monstrous cash-in.

Many other questions remain unanswered going into the summer extravaganza, including the precarious nature of Daniel Bryan's future with the company, and whether we might see Ronda Rousey get her first taste of gold inside a WWE ring. All of these will be answered at the event itself, but for now, let's focus on who might be wrestling an NXT show for the last time at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

#3 Aleister Black

Aleister Black (image courtesy of WWE.com)

The most likely call-up from NXT following a TakeOver event is a losing champion. And that is probably going to be the case again following Aleister Black's NXT title defence in Brooklyn. The creative team at NXT seem to be building towards adding another chapter to the storied rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, this time involving the top gold on offer in developmental. If Ciampa faces Black at TakeOver and wins the belt, expect this to be the NXT swansong for the man formerly known as Tommy End.

Black has a huge upside and has long been considered one of the top prospects in NXT. After a stellar 12 months in developmental, it is time for Black's darkly engrossing persona to make its way over to the main roster.

While there is the potential for his gimmick to be ruined on the main roster, he is likely to end up on SmackDown Live, where he is best suited and can enjoy potentially classic rivalries with the likes of Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.