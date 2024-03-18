Predicting all 5 tag teams that will be part of the WrestleMania XL Ladder Match

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon and the scenario for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship has become quite fascinating. Several tag teams from both rosters have been fighting for a spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows against The Judgment Day.

WWE began a tournament last week on SmackDown with multiple top tag teams vying to punch their tickets to 'Mania. The teams will have to win their respective bouts in their brackets to move closer to securing a spot in the Ladder Match at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.

Let's predict the five tag teams that could be part of the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

#5. The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will square off against Otis and Akira Tozawa in one of the qualifier matches tonight on Monday Night RAW. There's a good possibility that The New Day could emerge victorious and punch their ticket to WrestleMania XL.

The New Day has earned the reputation for delivering jaw-dropping performances when it comes to ladder matches in WWE. Their high-flying actions have the potential to grab eyeballs and leave fans startled at The Show of Shows, which has been the case over the years.

On the other hand, The Alpha Academy has been on a lackluster run on the roster lately. The lack of momentum might negate the possibility of them winning. Hence, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will likely qualify for the Undisputed Tag Team Title Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

#4. New Catch Republic

The New Catch Republic is one of the most compelling tag teams to have captivated fans lately with their unique wrestling style. With WWE booking them strongly on the weekly episodes of SmackDown, they could be one of the teams to participate in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate moved closer to the tournament when they defeated Pretty Deadly last week on SmackDown. They advanced in their bracket and are one step away from securing their spot in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Ladder Match.

#3. Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers are one of the most talented tag teams in WWE and have significantly impressed the WWE Universe with their charisma. They will battle DIY tonight on Monday Night RAW in another qualifier, and the prospects of them winning seem good.

Not only will this catapult their WWE careers, but it will also give a glimpse into the future of the tag team division. Besides, they also have quite a history with The Judgment Day, losing to the latter when they faced them the last time on Monday Night RAW.

The Creed Brothers could be one of the teams to secure their spot in the Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL with WWE giving them a very good opportunity to grab the spotlight at The Show of Shows.

#2. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will compete against The O.C. in a qualifying match on the next edition of SmackDown. Needless to say, Theory and Waller have been in the spotlight lately, implying that WWE might have long-term plans for them.

On the other hand, The O.C. has been on a lackluster run on the roster, while other teams such as Street Profits and AOP are involved in their respective storylines. Hence, the prospect of any of them becoming part of the title picture at this point seems quite implausible.

Therefore, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could potentially be another tag team from SmackDown that will participate in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

#1. Awesome Truth could punch their ticket to WrestleMania XL

One of the three tag team qualifier matches set for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW is between Awesome Truth and Indus Sher. There's a good possibility that Miz and R-Truth will emerge triumphant and grab their spot in the Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Not only is Awesome Truth expected to win the qualifier on RAW, but they are also the favorites to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at The Show of Shows. WWE has been showcasing a riveting storyline on the red brand involving R-Truth and The Judgment Day for quite some time.

Despite the former 24/7 Champion's constant attempt to spread love and positivity within the heel faction, he has been getting nothing but disrespect in return. Therefore, at WrestleMania XL, this storyline will likely see a poetic ending with R-Truth dethroning Damian Priest and Finn Balor with the help of The Miz.

