Predicting 5 WWE Superstars who could be part of the Women's SmackDown Survivor Series team

Hell in a Cell is now officially in the rear view mirror for the WWE roster, which means that the build up to Survivor Series will begin tonight on RAW. Survivor Series is the one night of the year where the RAW, SmackDown and sometimes NXT rosters are able to test their mettle against one another and prove who reigns supreme.

Following the recent WWE Draft, both RAW and SmackDown are looking completely different after bringing in some new recruits. The SmackDown Women's Division has definitely been boosted by the stars who the blue brand have recently added.

These new additions give WWE many options when it comes to the Women's team at Survivor Series in just a few weeks time.

#5. Zelina Vega could be added to SmackDown's Survivor Series team

Zelina Vega was drafted over to SmackDown after the official draft came to an end, this means that she has been split from both Andrade and Angel Garza and can now go it alone.

Vega may have made a name for herself as a manager on NXT and Monday Night RAW, but the star also has a wealth of in-ring experience, as well, and has been part of some interesting feuds already.

Vega could be an interesting addition to this year's women's Survivor Series team, since she hasn't been part of the match before. It's been reported several times that Vince McMahon is a huge fan of the former RAW Superstar and in order for her to be pushed to the top level of the Women's Division on SmackDown, the company has to allow her to rise through the ranks.

Vega held her own when wrestling Asuka and even up against Bianca Belair last week, she could be a dark horse in a multi-woman match.