Predicting all of WWE's next champions (post-Survivor Series)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 // 25 Nov 2018, 20:57 IST

On the way?

With Survivor Series now behind us, WrestleMania season is around the corner, as the company will soon be building up to the Royal Rumble. With that in mind, it's worth taking a look at WWE's respective titleholders and who might unseat them.

With the lone exception of the UK title, all of WWE's championships have turned over since the last time I did this. Out of 13 titles, I was correct four times, for an accuracy rating of 30%. That's not too bad considering the wild nature of this business, but there's obviously room for improvement.

Since then, we've learned a few things, and WWE has introduced a new title - the NXT UK Women's Championship. The UK brand also has tag team titles ready to debut, but they're currently vacant.

I once again won't make any predictions for the UK title, because it's still a very chaotic scene. Pete Dunne doesn't have any real rival at the moment, so it's impossible to say. The other titles have clearer pictures.

Cruiserweight Champion: Mustafa Ali

Let's go again!

Buddy Murphy picked up the title from Cedric Alexander at Super Show-Down last month. It took a little longer than I predicted, but he got the job done.

After successfully defending it against Mustafa Ali in another great match at Survivor Series, a rematch with Cedric Alexander now appears inevitable. I don't think the former champion will get his title back. There's little benefit to 205 Live if he does.

The far more enticing option is to have Mustafa Ali crawl his way back into title contention as the lovable hero of the purple brand, struggling against its self-proclaimed juggernaut. A dramatic rematch at WrestleMania 35 would be the best choice for 205 Live. Ali can finally fulfill his dream there.

