Predicting where every recently released WWE star will land

WWE shocked wrestling fans by releasing several names during the latest episode of SmackDown. While Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso appeared after winning their respective Royal Rumbles, WWE released a handful of performers.

Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, Sonya Deville, and the Authors of Pain were among the notable names let go at the start of the weekend.

It was disappointing to see so many dreams end. At the same time, the moves potentially allow the released stars to get more opportunities in new homes.

The moves also open the door for the promotion of NXT stars. Where will fans next see the most recently released stars? Here are predictions for their next moves.

#9. Blair Davenport wasn't used in the Royal Rumble

One of the more disappointing releases was Blair Davenport. She was picked by SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft but was used sparingly. Davenport battled Naomi but wasn't used much after that.

It was a shame due to being an accomplished in-ring technician. Bookers could have explored her partnership with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre more or had her move to RAW to join the Final Testament.

Davenport never got a fair shake on the main roster due to the same four or five women (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton) being constantly featured over the last six months.

Morgan is a RAW star but has been on the blue brand just as much. Due to her international profile, Davenport may head overseas.

Prediction: Blair Davenport joins either Stardom or Marigold in Japan.

#8. Giovanni Vinci needed Imperium

Once Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of Imperium, the writing was on the wall. He tried a new gimmick in NXT, but it didn't connect. The same thing happened on SmackDown, but he was used more as a joke after his overconfident actions.

He never had the "It Factor" or an abundance of charisma, which is likely why he wasn't a consistent fixture on RAW or SmackDown.

Vinci's in-ring game was never in question. He just couldn't stand out or offer something that other WWE stars could not bring to the table.

Prediction: Vinci goes to the British/European wrestling scene.

#7. Paul Ellering & #6. The Authors of Pain backed up Karrion Kross

Akam and Rezar never got a footing on SmackDown or RAW despite presenting an imposing threat. They traded wins with the Wyatt Sicks but lost more matches than they won.

The duo was limited but at its best in NXT. Ellering may retire from appearances, but the Authors of Pain may keep going.

They tried that move after their first release but didn't have success. They're not really suited for AEW but could go to TNA.

Prediction: Ellering stays at home. AOP tours the indie scene.

#5. Isla Dawn & #4. Duke Hudson were with WWE for over five years

Duke Hudson's release kicked off the wave that hit over the weekend. Once Chase University broke up, it was clear bookers didn't really have a plan for the former members.

Andre Chase appeared on programming and even wrestled. Hudson, Riley Osborne, and Thea Hail have not. Hudson is a good big man and has charisma.

Isla Dawn was an intriguing figure but was mostly used to make Bianca Belair and her partners look good. She had potential as a darker superstar but was on and off of TV. She bounced between NXT and the main roster.

Prediction: Duke Hudson and Isla Dawn have more success in TNA Wrestling.

#3. The Good Brothers have many options

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows rejoined WWE in 2022. They teamed back up with AJ Styles and brought Michin into the fold. The group never had much success and went to NXT for a few months instead.

Injuries caught up to the former IWGP Tag Team Champions, keeping them off TV for the last few months. The former Bullet Club members could return to AEW, but they'd easily get lost in the shuffle again.

As they did after their first WWE release, The Good Brothers go back to their original stomping ground.

Prediction: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows go back to NJPW.

#2. Sonya Deville leaves the Pure Fusion Collective behind

Deville had the potential to be a champion, but she was instead used as a Natalya-type stepping stone for others. That's still a useful role in WWE, but it's hard to take those types of stars seriously when facing the upper echelon.

The Tough Enough alum fell off after her feud with Mandy Rose, and the Pure Fusion Collective didn't do much for any of its members. The group was presented as a threat but lost nearly every important match.

Prediction: Sonya Deville goes to TNA Wrestling.

#1. Cedric Alexander has a clear path forward after WWE

If there's one released WWE star with the easiest path to predict, it's Cedric Alexander. He's a former Ring of Honor guy, and Tony Khan usually drops whatever he's doing to pick up ROH veterans.

His connection with current AEW World Tag Team Champs The Hurt Syndicate paves a clear path for Alexander's next move. Like Mercedes Mone, the group is essentially the same as it was in WWE, but with a new name.

Prediction: Cedric Alexander joins The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

