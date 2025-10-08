Predicting every winner at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

With the talent involved at the PLE, a lot is at stake at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins battles Undisputed WWE Champ Cody Rhodes.The Visionary is winless in three matches against The American Nightmare. Stephanie Vaquer battles Tiffany Stratton in the Women's Crown Jewel Championship match.The John Cena Retirement Tour continues with a match against AJ Styles. The Kabuki Warriors will fight IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns is the latest match to be added to the card. They'll brawl in an Australian Street Fight. Here are predictions for every winner at Crown Jewel 2025.#5. The Kabuki Warriors vs. IYO SKY and Rhea RipleyThe Kabuki Warriors are multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They've been allies for years, but turning on IYO SKY has briefly divided the former Damage CTRL members.Kairi Sane reluctantly follows Asuka's orders as she still feels some loyalty to SKY. Rhea Ripley is wrestling in her home country, and SKY is a former Women's World Champion.Since Sane could betray Asuka, this feels like Ripley and SKY's match to lose. Unless someone interferes, expect the Australian fans to go home happy after this tag team clash.Prediction: SKY and Ripley defeat the Kabuki Warriors.#4. Australian Street Fight: Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReigns already beat Reed at Clash in Paris, but Reed got his heat back with a post-match assault. Paul Heyman claimed The Tribal Thiefs' attack was the only time Reigns ever left on a stretcher.The street fight caveat allows for interference from Bron Breakker and the Usos, despite The Tribal Chief claiming he could do it alone. Winning would be a huge moment for Reed.Not having any disqualifications would justify his victory. Still, it doesn't seem like anyone who hasn't won a major title is beating The Head of the Table.Prediction: Roman Reigns beats Bronson Reed.#3. Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)Vaquer and Stratton are on two different trajectories. Stratton is the longest-reigning current titleholder in WWE, winning her belt in January 2025. La Primera only won her championship at Wrestlepalooza last month.Stratton defended her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, while Vaquer hasn't put her belt on the line. The outcome depends on which star officials want to look strong coming out of the showdown.Since Vaquer recently won her title, she needs the win more than The Center of the Universe. It would say a lot if Triple H has La Primera lose in her first match as the new Women's World Champion.Prediction: Stephanie Vaquer defeats Tiffany Stratton.#2. John Cena vs. AJ StylesStarting with losing to Rhodes at SummerSlam, John Cena has traded wins and losses. He beat Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. Brock Lesnar decimated him in under 10 minutes at Wrestlepalooza.AJ Styles is one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, and is still one of the most popular stars in the industry.It'd be nice for him to get a big win on a PLE since he got cheated out of the Intercontinental title against Dominik Mysterio. This still feels like Cena getting another win before losing in his next match.Prediction: John Cena beats AJ Styles.#1. Men's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Seth Rollins (c)The outcome of Rhodes vs. Rollins at Crown Jewel will go a long way to how management sees the hierarchy of its major performers. Rhodes is WWE's top star as he's won the Undisputed WWE title twice. When he's pinned, it's a big deal.The Architect desperately needs the victory more than The American Nightmare. He's 0-3 against Rhodes and has to back up a lot of words he's spewed since forming the Vision.Rollins even pleaded with Heyman to tell the truth surrounding what happens if he loses at Crown Jewel. There could be many moving parts in this match, including interference from Heyman, Reed, Breakker, Randy Orton, or any of the OG Bloodline.Prediction: Seth Rollins defeats Cody Rhodes after outside help.