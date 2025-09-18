Predicting every winner at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Three WWE champions will compete at Wrestlepalooza this weekend, but only two titles will be up for grabs. Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle for the vacant Women's World Championship.Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch hold the World Heavyweight and Women's Intercontinental Championships, respectively. However, those titles will not be on the line in their mixed tag team match against CM Punk and AJ Lee. Below are predictions for every match at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event this weekend.#5. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed take on The UsosOn paper, The Usos' reunion should lead to victory. However, with how Jimmy and Jey Uso have interacted over the last two weeks, it opens the door for some miscommunication to take place.Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated Jimmy and LA Knight in RAW's main event, which usually means the good guys would win at the PLE. Knight might get involved, either helping The Usos win or unintentionally costing them the match.This feud has been about trading wins back and forth. Despite winning on RAW, Reed and Breakker still need the win more.Their threat to WWE will lose momentum if they lose another big match at a PLE. There's also more story to tell with tension between The Usos.Prediction: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The Usos.#4. Who will leave Wrestlepalooza as the new Women's World Champion? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf this were a match between two teams that haven't recently held the Women's World Championship, it would be harder to predict. With all the chaos surrounding The Genius of the SKY, it feels like Stephanie Vaquer will win the match.Asuka and Rhea Ripley will factor into the finish somehow. Both are territorial around IYO SKY. If Mami shows up, it wouldn't be the first time she has cost SKY a victory.Since IYO held the title as recently as July, it feels like she isn't winning it back so soon. Whoever does win will probably face Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel, giving her yet another title shot this year.Prediction: Stephanie Vaquer adds a Women's World Title win to her NXT title win this year.#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyreThis was the latest match added to the Wrestlepalooza card on last week's SmackDown. McIntyre beat Randy Orton and continued the assault after the match.Rhodes made the save and gave The Scottish Warrior what he wanted - a title shot. The American Nightmare winning the title again would basically reset the deck to how things were for the last year before John Cena won the title.It would be nice for McIntyre to shock the world and beat Rhodes. The title literally changed hands in the last match it was on the line. Another change so soon would diminish its prestige.Prediction: Cody Rhodes beats Drew McIntyre.#2. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ LeeWrestlepalooza will host AJ Lee's first WWE match in over a decade. When stars come back after long absences, they don't usually lose. CM Punk has also lost twice to Seth Rollins at the last two PLEs, so a third loss will keep the feud uneven.Becky Lynch and AJ Lee are clearly headed for a title match, so having Lee pin The Man would be an easy route to that showdown. The Visionary and The Best in the World will continue to battle forever, and maybe at WrestleMania 42.Unless a returning or debuting star comes back to help Rollins and Lynch win, Punk and Lee should leave Wrestlepalooza with a big win.Prediction: CM Punk and AJ Lee beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.#1. John Cena could try to slay Brock LesnarLike AJ Lee, Brock Lesnar will wrestle his first match for WWE in quite some time. The Beast was only away for two years, but he did lose his last match to Cody Rhodes.To present him like the monster he truly is, it feels like a certainty that Lesnar will leave Wrestlepalooza with a big win. Cena is loved by the fans again and even claimed he's scared of his long-time rival.Cena may put up a good fight, but he won at Clash in Paris against Logan Paul. Lesnar is a much bigger and more important name to WWE than The Maverick.Prediction: Brock Lesnar defeats John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.