Predicting every women's match on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card

WWE's next Premium Live Event is Elimination Chamber Toronto, and while there's a lot of intrigue surrounding that show, it isn't the one fans are awaiting most. Instead, that big show is two months away.

World Wrestling Entertainment will be hosting WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20. The two-night event will be stacked with major matches, including Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Most of the card isn't yet revealed, but there are a lot of predictions going around regarding the lineup. This article will specifically take a look at what women's bouts could end up filling out the card come April, including one match already confirmed.

Below are predictions for every women's match on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card.

#6. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title has already been announced

Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event. The Queen participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, eliminating Roxanne Perez to win the entire thing.

While Flair considered challenging Rhea Ripley and Giulia for their respective titles at WWE WrestleMania 41, she ultimately decided to face Tiffany Stratton instead. This bout was confirmed during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network.

#5. IYO SKY should challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. To determine her WrestleMania challenger, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss will clash in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. In theory, that will decide who she faces... but what if it doesn't?

IYO SKY should be Rhea's WrestleMania opponent. The two have been teasing the move and building up to it. SKY, should she lose to Ripley on RAW in a few weeks, should challenge the number one contender and take their spot. Rhea vs. IYO would steal the show, and there is a build to make the match worthwhile. Anything else feels like a letdown.

#4. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez would be a no-brainer

As noted, both Bayley and Roxanne Perez are in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. While either would be a solid choice to win the bout, neither woman likely will. Instead, they could wrestle each other at The Show of Shows.

The move would make sense, as they've been at each other's throats for weeks now. This includes fighting on NXT and even on WWE RAW when Roxanne was a guest in the crowd. Bayley and Perez battling it out under the bright lights of WrestleMania just makes sense.

#3. Lyra Valkyra and Becky Lynch could clash over the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria is the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She claimed the prized belt by winning a tournament where she last defeated Dakota Kai. Now, the two finalists are set to battle it out over the belt again.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania, Lyra will need a strong opponent to make the card. The perfect person for this spot could very well be Becky Lynch. Lynch is set to return to World Wrestling Entertainment at some point, and she serves as Valkyria's mentor. The pair battling it out would be a big moment that fans would love to see.

#2. Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill will likely be entangled in some kind of match

Jade Cargill has been out of action for months now. During an episode of WWE SmackDown, Cargill was found mysteriously assaulted backstage. On the most recent edition of the blue brand, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were noted to be at the site of the attack. With that being said, a swerve could be coming.

Naomi and Bianca Belair, Jade's supposed friends and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, could be revealed as Cargill's attackers instead. This could then lead to a Triple Threat Match or some big singles match between Jade and Bianca at The Show of Shows.

#1. Three teams could clash over the Women's Tag Team Titles

The last match on this list is for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The prestigious belts will almost certainly be defended at The Show of Shows, but how?

Given that the previous entry noted Bianca Belair and Naomi will be dealing with Jade Cargill, this entry is under the assumption the pair will lose those belts. They will likely drop them to the duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

As for their WrestleMania opponents, it could end up being two teams. Liv and Raquel could defend the gold against both Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, but also the duo of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. If Alexa joins The Wyatt Sicks, this would make perfect sense.

