Predicting every WWE main roster champion at the end of WrestleMania XL

The Road to WrestleMania XL is in full swing, and the entire WWE Universe is bubbling with anticipation. The Rock has dominated the headlines with his role in Roman Reigns' feud against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre and Bayley are doing great work heading into The Show of Shows, making it a must-see spectacle already.

Except for the Women's Tag Team Titles, every main roster championship has been booked for the Philadelphia event. With a mixture of dream matches, epic rematches, and multi-person clashes, each fixture promises to create a WrestleMania moment if done right.

Who will come out on top, however? Who will emerge from Lincoln Financial Field with gold? Let's predict every WWE main roster champion at the end of WrestleMania XL.

#8. Bianca Belair and Naomi will be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the end of WrestleMania XL

Damage CTRL is riding high on top of the WWE Women's division. Not only do they have the Women's Champion amongst their ranks, but their faction also consists of the current and arguably greatest tag team champions.

The Kabuki Warriors captured the titles just before the Royal Rumble and have since defended them against various challengers on RAW and SmackDown.

However, given that their most likely opponents at The Show of Shows are Bianca Belair and Naomi, their days seem to be numbered. The EST is undefeated on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, The Queen Of Glow has well-known unfinished business with the championship, having vacated them.

Should this match be confirmed for Philadelphia, it's difficult to see Asuka and Kairi Sane retaining

#7. Logan Paul will retain the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL

Since capturing the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul has given a good account of himself. Not only did The Maverick have an incredible defense against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024, but he has also shown up on SmackDown regularly to represent his title.

He faces his biggest challenge at WrestleMania XL as he defends against Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple-Threat match. Very few expect him to retain against The Prizefighter and The Viper, but that could happen if the two veterans cross paths. Tensions have been slightly teased between the duo, who have made careers of turning against their allies.

Amid the showdown between the two ultra-competitive egos, we predict the champion will steal a pin to retain. He could then lose the title at Backlash or a later PLE to someone who needs a crowning moment, such as LA Knight.

#6. Gunther will still be the Intercontinental Champion

Gunther is erasing doubt regarding his status as the greatest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. The Ring General's character work and in-ring dominance have given him a vice grip on the iconic mid-card title never seen in its 45-year history. He has also dispatched legends such as Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Kofi Kingston.

Sami Zayn stands in his way at WrestleMania XL, but we don't see The Underdog pulling off the win. He doesn't have enough of a story with the champion to make him the clear choice to dethrone the latter, as seen by the backlash to him beating Chad Gable for the opportunity.

The Ring General is retaining in Philadelphia and losing the title at Bash In Berlin to someone like Gable or Ilja Dragunov, which seems more fitting.

#5. Awesome Truth are the WWE Universe's favorites to leave WrestleMania XL as Undisputed Tag Team Champions

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are on the line in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania XL. Damian Priest and Finn Balor's opponents for The Showcase of Immortals will be determined in the final weeks leading up to the show, with qualifying matches already underway. One team a fan favorite to not only qualify but go all the way in Philadelphia: Awesome Truth.

R-Truth has been doing some excellent comedic babyface work opposite The Judgment Day, making himself one of the hottest acts in the company. Fans are desperate to see him have a WrestleMania moment, finally getting the better of Balor and Priest.

It could be one of the biggest pops of the night and also facilitate a memorable run with the titles down the road for another team.

Imagine DIY turning heel on Awesome Truth on RAW after 'Mania, dethroning the champions shortly after that, and then going on a fantastic run with the titles!

#4. Bayley will become the new WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL

Bayley vs IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship was the first match to be confirmed for WrestleMania XL. Animosity had been building between the Damage CTRL duo for months and finally boiled over after The Role Model won the Royal Rumble. Tensions have since flared even higher, with Dakota Kai betraying the three-time women's champion despite initially siding with her.

Philadelphia will see the champion and challenger finally lock horns, and it could go either way. The new Damage CTRL still has much potential as a dominant faction, with Kairi Sane and Kai potentially benefitting more from dethroning SKY down the road. However, Bayley is long overdue for a WrestleMania moment after years of being a pillar of the women's division.

Given the overwhelming fan support for the latter on the road to The Show of Shows, we'll likely have a new champion at Lincoln Financial Field.

#3. Rhea Ripley will retain the Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley faces Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL in one of the biggest WWE dream matches currently possible. The Man is arguably the greatest female performer of this era, while The Eradicator is already in the conversation despite having a long career ahead of her. When these two era-defining women clash on the grandest stage, it's almost guaranteed to be an instant classic.

Who will walk out champion, though? Will The Man stop Mami as she once did Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair? Or will The Nightmare prove herself the exception and make a statement against arguably her biggest challenge yet?

Given Lynch's recent history of putting over younger stars, it's more likely that Mami will come out on top.

#2. The World Heavyweight Championship will leave WrestleMania XL around Drew McIntyre's waist

Drew McIntyre is arguably on the hottest streak of his WWE career. The Scottish Warrior has taken advantage of CM Punk's injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble masterfully, emerging as possibly the most interesting character on a star-studded roster. He now finds himself on the cusp of earning the ultimate reward for his hard work as he challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title.

McIntyre is the overwhelming fan favorite to emerge victorious at WrestleMania XL and finally receive his long-overdue moment in front of a live crowd. While The Visionary's chances can never be dismissed, his divided attention pulling double duty at the event will likely count against him.

Rollins has done an incredible job as the inaugural champion, but it's DM Hunk's time to carry the torch.

#1. Cody Rhodes will finish the story at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes is the hottest babyface in WWE, arguably the hottest the company has had since John Cena. The American Nightmare's goal since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 has been to "finish his story" and win the title his father, Dusty Rhodes, famously never did.

After falling short at last year's Show Of Shows, he gets his second and possibly final chance to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Should Rhodes come out of a second Showcase of Immortals empty-handed after winning two Royal Rumbles on the trot, he could lose his white hot momentum, never to be regained. Most of the WWE Universe feels the time is now, despite what The Rock and Reigns may say. The Tribal Chief has always been the favorite to win, especially now that he has The Final Boss in his corner.

However, Seth Rollins will be in The American Nightmare's corner, and The Bloodline could be banned from ringside depending on the events of Night 1. Thus, one can't help but feel like the challenger will finally finish the story and emerge as the new Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

