Predicting the final four of the Women’s Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2

WWE Evolution 2 is an upcoming women's premium live event. This is the second time that World Wrestling Entertainment is hosting this show. For those unaware, this year's Evolution is set to emanate live on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The Triple H-led promotion has already announced several massive bouts for the show. A Women's Battle Royal is also slated to take place at the event, with the winner facing the women's champion at Clash in Paris.

In this article, we will be predicting the final four of the over-the-top-rope contest at Evolution.

#4. Bianca Belair could be part of the final four

Bianca Belair is officially featured on the poster of Evolution 2. This seemingly confirms that The EST of WWE could make her return on the show after a brief hiatus.

Belair might show up during the Women's Battle Royal, and if this happens, she could be part of the final four contestants. The 36-year-old star is one of the most decorated women in the history of the company and is likely to get a push upon her comeback. This escalates Bianca's chances of making it till the end of the battle royal.

#3. Nikki Bella might deliver a great performance

A few weeks ago, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE RAW and initiated a feud against Liv Morgan. However, plans for their rumored feud were seemingly scrapped after Morgan suffered a real-life injury. The company can still incorporate The Fearless One into the all-women's show by putting her in the battle royal.

If this unfolds, Nikki could be one of the stars who could make it to the final four of the contest. WWE could also plant the seeds for the former Divas Champion's SummerSlam match during the showdown.

#2. Giulia might impress the WWE Universe once again

Giulia has been performing exceptionally well since making her main roster debut. The Beautiful Madness is currently part of WWE SmackDown and is the Women's United States Champion.

If she does not defend her championship at Evolution, Giulia stands a great chance of being part of the multi-woman high-profile match. It appears that Triple H has the intention to push her, and this could be done if the 31-year-old star manages to emerge in the top four of the battle royal.

#1. Asuka might stand against all odds

Asuka was in the final of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. Despite delivering a stellar performance, The Empress of Tomorrow failed to defeat Jade Cargill.

WWE still has the opportunity to book Asuka in a title bout by including her in the battle royal. If the veteran enters this match, she has a great chance to stand against all odds and make it to the final four of this high-stakes showdown.

