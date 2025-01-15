Predicting the next 5 WWE Women's Champions after Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

WWE fans lost their minds just a few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. Nia Jax and Naomi tore the house down with an incredible title match, but what happened after that will truly be remembered forever.

After months of abuse, Tiffany Stratton laid out Nia Jax with her Money in the Bank briefcase. Shortly thereafter, The Buff Barbie cashed in the contract associated with the briefcase and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win her first world championship.

That belt has been around for many years now, but this iteration has only existed for two. Asuka was the first to hold this version of the belt, but the likes of Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Bayley also held the coveted prize.

Trending

This article will predict who the next five women to hold the world title will be. This includes former world champions and some names who have never held a world title on the main roster.

Below are predictions for the next five WWE Women's Champions after Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

#5. Charlotte Flair could be next in line

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in WWE. The second-generation star is the daughter of Ric Flair and is close to reaching his 16 world title wins with 14 of her own.

Flair has been away from WWE television for over a year now. During a WWE SmackDown bout with Asuka, a top rope move went awry and Flair hurt her leg. Now, however, she is seemingly close to returning.

Charlotte vs. Tiffany is a dream match for many wrestling fans and it might happen as soon as at WrestleMania. If it does, don't be shocked to see Flair dethrone Stratton and win this version of the world title for the very first time.

#4. Flair might lose in a dream match to Bianca Belair

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair is an incredible athlete and a charismatic pro wrestler. She has had a lot of success in WWE, having even headlined one night of WrestleMania. She has also held multiple world titles.

The EST of WWE has been away from the world title picture, at least for the most part, over the past year or so. Instead, she has elevated the Women's Tag Team Championship scene to new heights alongside Jade Cargill.

While Charlotte vs. Tiffany is a dream match, so is Belair vs. Flair. Once Charlotte wins the world title back from Tiffany, supposing that does indeed happen, the next dream match could take place. Belair could win the coveted title from Charlotte, perhaps as soon as at SummerSlam.

#3. Jade Cargill could take the gold next

Jade Cargill is everything you want in a superstar. She looks the part, she acts the part, and she dresses the part. Since joining WWE, her stock has only risen further and she is a top act in the company.

While Bianca has been elevating the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, she has also helped to elevate Jade. The two have been teaming up for around a year now and many believe a feud is coming eventually.

If they do feud, a heel Jade Cargill could be who dethrones Bianca Belair of the world title next. This would be Jade's first world title in pro wrestling, which would be a monumental moment for her career.

#2. Bayley is always in prime position to capture gold

Bayley is another highly decorated star. She was the first-ever Women's Grand Slam winner and has held most titles available to her, although the newly created mid-card belts on each brand will still be new to The Role Model.

Currently, Bayley is getting a spotlight on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She teased a feud with Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax on Monday, started some kind of story with Roxanne Perez on Tuesday, and has a WWE Women's Championship match with Tiffany Stratton on Friday.

While Bayley likely won't win Friday, she could be the one to dethrone Jade down the road. Bayley is always reliable and is always in prime position to capture gold, so if they need a veteran to work with and dethrone Jade, nobody is better than Bayley.

#1. Roxanne Perez will dethrone Bayley of the WWE Women's Title

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez has an extremely bright future in WWE. Since joining NXT, she has won a Breakout Tournament, the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, and the coveted NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions.

As noted, Bayley and Roxanne Perez seemingly started a storyline on NXT last night. The two had a promo back and forth before engaging in a brawl as and after the show ended.

Given the two are feuding now, it would be perfect if Bayley wins the feud now but later drops the gold to Roxanne. Perez getting the rub from The Role Model would elevate her to new heights and Bayley would surely take pride in that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback