Predicting the next holder of the Ula Fala after Roman Reigns

Right now, the Ula Fala belongs to Roman Reigns in WWE. The OTC defeated Solo Sikoa on the RAW Netflix debut show, rightfully claiming to be the Ula Fala owner. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the company hinted at the next holder of the Ula Fala.This happened during the backstage segment of The Usos. Here, Jey Uso was preventing Jimmy Uso from teaming up with LA Knight. However, Big Jim refused to follow instructions from the YEET Master, stating that he had no Ula Fala around the neck.In this article, we will predict the next holder of the Ula Fala after Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion.#5. Jey Uso could be next in line after Roman ReignsWith the changing behaviour of Jey Uso, the YEET Master holds firm to be the next contender for Ula Fala. It seems that Jey is now following the path of the OTC, especially with him showing no faith in LA Knight. The former World Heavyweight Champion might soon introduce him as the next Ula Fala holder after getting permission from Roman Reigns.This allows him to give commands and orders to Jimmy Uso and to restrict him from teaming up with other stars who are enemies of his.#4. The RockRocinante @Rocinan54131774LINKThe fact that The Rock presented Roman with the Ula Fala Award was important, it had great cultural significance. They could pay tribute to deceased family members. The Rock is grandson of Peter Maivia High Chief. Roman is the nephew of Peter Maivia. #WWERawonNetflixThe Rock is another name on the list and holds a great chance to be the next Ula Fala holder, but only if he has any plans to make his WWE comeback. The Final Boss made his presence felt last time at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he was part of John Cena's heel turn storyline.However, with Cena's heel turn angle already dropped, the Rock can make his return in the Bloodline Saga and might become the next owner of Ula Fala.#3. Jacob FatuThe Samoan Werewolf is currently part of the SmackDown brand. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa were engaged in a feud over the blue brand, but it seems that their feud is over now.WWE can now shift the former United States Champion to Monday Night RAW and introduce him in a new dynamic as the Ula Fala owner. This will inject some fresh bookings in his storyline and again make him a prominent star in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.#2. Solo Sikoa might finally become the official Ula Fala holderTribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINKROMAN REIGNS HAS BEATEN SOLO SIKOA IN TRIBAL COMBAT 🚨🚨🚨 ROMAN HAS FINALLY RECLAIMED THE ULA FALA 🩸 MATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER 🔥 #RAWOnNetflixSolo Sikoa has previously held the Ula Fala around his neck, but not in an official manner. The former NXT North American Champion tried to assert his authority in the absence of the OTC, but when Roman Reigns returned to the company, he retained his power and Ula Fala, too.If Solo turns into a babyface star in the near future, he also holds a great chance to become the next Ula Fala holder after Roman Reigns. A babyface run with Ula Fala will surely escalate the career of Sikoa as a single star.#1. Zilla Fatu might become the next Ula Fala owner after Roman ReignsDuring an interview early this year, Zilla Fatu talked about Ula Fala and his possession under Roman Reigns' territory. The real-life Bloodline member even asserted that he is the only right one to take the Ula Fala back from the OTC.So, if Zilla makes his WWE debut in the near future, he might become the next Ula Fala holder after the former Undisputed Champion. This will surely be a solid way to make a big impression on the World Wrestling Entertainment.