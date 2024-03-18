NXT call-ups can happen at any time during the year, including after a big event or during the WWE Draft. Tyler Bate, Bron Breakker, and Tiffany Stratton are the latest NXT stars to join the main roster. All three joined SmackDown within the last few months.

Stratton competed in the women's Elimination Chamber match, while Breakker has had a few squash matches. Bate teamed up with Pete Dunne, forming the New Catch Republic duo. Carmelo Hayes already had several matches on SmackDown and won't be listed here.

Gallus has been treading water lately and could be called up, but they'd be a retread of the Brawling Brutes. The following six NXT stars will likely be the next performers added to RAW or SmackDown, either individually or as a part of the next WWE Draft.

#6. Axiom and #5. Javier Bernal have appeared on SmackDown

Two current performers who are ready for the main roster are Axiom and Javier Bernal. Axiom wowed against Dragon Lee in his lone appearance on the main roster. His style is exciting and would fit in on SmackDown.

Javier Bernal was a part of the team that was squashed a few weeks ago by the Authors of Pain. He's been missing from TV for months but has competed on Level Up and Main Event.

Big Body Javi excelled as a comedic star, especially in segments with former interviewer McKenzie Mitchell. Both stars are in-ring ready for the main roster.

#4. Gigi Dolin and #3. Blair Davenport are NXT veterans

Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport have battled numerous times.

Two women who would benefit from a move to the main roster are Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport. Dolin has competed on NXT, Level Up, and Main Event. She also appeared on the main roster when Toxic Attraction was still a unit.

It's been a year and a few months since the group disbanded, but Dolin hasn't won a title. With the need for another faction on RAW or SmackDown, she'd fit in with Shotzi, Liv Morgan, or the Final Testament.

Davenport is one of the cleanest in-ring stars in the women's division but she's already challenged for the Women's title. She could still capture it in the future, but there's been an influx of new stars over the last few months. Moving to the main roster would give her a fresh start.

#2. Dijak reinvented himself in NXT

Hard Justice won't tolerate any disobedience.

If someone needed a reboot through no fault of their own, it would certainly be Dijak. He wowed in NXT against the likes of Keith Lee and other stars before being called up as a part of the failed Retribution stable.

Once the group broke up, some members were released while others were repackaged. Dijak stuck around as T-Bar but returned to NXT, playing a character similar to villains from 80s movies.

It's worked out well, as he has participated in memorable bouts with Wes Lee, Joe Gacy, Josh Briggs, Ilja Dragunov, and many others. Returning to the black-and-gold brand was more for a reboot rather than for needing extra polish. He's ready to terrorize RAW or SmackDown.

#1. Wes Lee has had a difficult journey lately

The former North American Champion may currently be out with a back injury, but he's on the road to recovery. Lee had to bow out of his title match with Dominik Mysterio at Deadline in December because of his injury.

He hasn't been on TV since December but is training for his return to the ring. Which ring that may be, however, is up for debate. Lee could easily return and pursue the North American or NXT Championships. Those would not be new goals for Lee.

When he's fully healed and ready to go, which could be in a few months, Lee should join RAW or SmackDown. His experience in IMPACT has him already primed for the main roster.