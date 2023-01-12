Predicting the next titleholder for every WWE main roster championship

WWE is the land of opportunity in wrestling circles. Wrestlers from all over the world arrive to compete and make a name for themselves in the biggest league of them all. Indeed, the transition from a performer to a superstar is the ultimate dream for many in the business.

In the world of WWE, success is measured in terms of wins and championships. If you are a champion on the main roster, the focus on you is much higher. The current crop of titleholders has begun in 2023 in earnest, but fans know that nothing lasts forever.

In that vein, we look at every main roster titleholder and predict the next WWE Superstar to dethrone them.

#7. Women's Tag Team Championships (Literally anybody)

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Currently, the women's tag team division does not have the best depth. The current titleholders, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, are teammates, but any challengers for them will have to be paired up first. Such is the situation in the division, and it's something Triple H and the team will have to work on in 2023.

Until then, it's anybody's guess as to which pair of superstars will dethrone Damage CTRL. We hope it's Toxic Attraction who gets the nod but don't be surprised if Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey randomly team together and pull it off.

#6. SmackDown Women's Championship (Bayley)

Who wants to see this again?

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the December 30 episode of the blue brand and shockingly dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She returned as a babyface, meaning the one to take her title away from her should be a full-blown heel.

In our opinion, WWE should move Bayley (and Damage CTRL) over to SmackDown in the coming months and have her defeat Flair for the championship.

The Role Model is arguably the greatest SmackDown Women's Champion of all time, and she deserves to go back to those heights. She could have a lengthy reign as the top champion of the blue brand like she did in 2020.

#5. RAW Women's Championship (Rhea Ripley)

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

This one's easy to call. WWE has been building Rhea Ripley up incredibly well. No other woman on the red brand is a bigger threat to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Ripley is a favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, which is something Triple H and his team cannot backtrack on.

The title switch at WrestleMania is staring them right in the face. An added bonus is the fact that The Nightmare winning does nothing to shatter the latter's credibility.

#4. United States Championship (AJ Styles)

AJ Styles not holding a title for so long must be rectified

This one is a bit tricky. Austin Theory currently holds the United States Championship, but no one can say how long he will be champion with the way WWE has been playing hot potato with the title.

However, we reckon he'll have an extended run as the titleholder, having already run through top challengers in Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

We are backing AJ Styles to be the one to shut Theory up and win the United States Championship. He is currently sidelined due to injury, which would make his return and targeting of the US title much more exciting. The Phenomenal One deserves to be champion, and this could be the start of his comeback to the main event scene.

#3. Intercontinental Championship (Drew McIntyre)

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion

Gunther has been unstoppable since winning the Intercontinental Championship. He is yet to taste defeat via pinfall or submission on the main roster, which means his eventual defeat should come at the hands of a top superstar. We predict WWE to give the rub to Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was in the main event picture throughout 2022. We reckon he'll be booked for the upper midcard by vying for the Intercontinental Championship.

A feud between The Scottish Warrior and The Ring General would be money, as would the matchup. The former should also enjoy a lengthy fighting reign as champion before dropping the belt.

#2. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship (Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens)

The Usos have been on a roll since winning the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships and unifying them in 2022. They look unstoppable every time they step into the ring and have raised the level of tag team wrestling in the company.

Having defeated many viable challengers on the main roster, it is time to find one for them by tapping into the best storyline in WWE today.

Sami Zayn's time in The Bloodline will seemingly end soon, which could mean the end of his Ucey handshakes with Jimmy and Jey Uso. He should go back to Kevin Owens and beg him to help him avenge his betrayal. The duo should be the ones to end The Ones' historic title reign, preferably at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Cody Rhodes)

It's tempting to put The Rock as the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his reign of terror. However, that would be yet another example of giving a part-time superstar the rub over a full-time one. At the moment, there is no one more deserving of the honor than Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes' return to WWE has been spectacular, with the company booking him like the megastar he is. He has already declared his intentions to become world champion, which means a date with The Tribal Chief is the ultimate match on offer.

Have The American Nightmare win the Royal Rumble match, point to the WrestleMania 39 sign, and then point towards his late father in the heavens after defeating The Tribal Chief in front of the world.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes