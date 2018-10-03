Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predicting NXT Results (10/3/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
319   //    03 Oct 2018, 07:36 IST

Image result for johnny gargano
Johnny Gargano will have his first match since being defeated by Velveteen Dream.

This week on NXT, the likes of the Forgotten Sons, Tony Nese, Candice LeRae, EC3, Lacey Evans, Lars Sullivan, and Johnny Gargano will all be in action. Gargano will face off with 205 Live's Tony Nese, Candice LeRae will face off with Lacey Evans, and EC3 will face his rival Lars Sullivan.

The Forgotten Sons in 6 Man Tag Team Action

The
The Forgotten Sons will compete as a stable for the first time.

The Forgotten Sons have all made their debut over the last few weeks on NXT. While Jaxson Ryker competed in singles action and Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler competed as a tag team, all 3 of them have never competed together.

They will probably face some new recruits from the Performance Center and defeat them in a dominant fashion.

Final Prediction: The Forgotten Sons defeat their opponents via pinfall with some sort of tandem offense.

