Predicting Raw and SmackDown's Survivor Series men's teams

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12.06K // 04 Nov 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here we go.

Believe it or not, we're only two weeks away from Survivor Series. Thanks to Evolution and Crown Jewel, the build is going to be shorter this year than it was last year. That's unfortunate because the build was a lot of fun last year.

Either way, with the Champion vs. Champion matches largely set (with the exception of the tag team titles, which will be another point of interest), we should start to see Raw and SmackDown begin filling out their traditional Survivor Series teams tomorrow night.

Let's now make some predictions about how those teams will fill out. We'll start with the men's teams on the red and blue brands.

#1 Baron Corbin (Raw)

Far from the most exciting choice, it nevertheless wouldn't be WWE without a convoluted authority figure angle, which the company loves showcasing at Survivor Series in particular.

Baron Corbin's participation in the tournament seemed sealed when he got involved in multiple controversies at Crown Jewel with the Universal Championship match and the World Cup. With multiple controversies surrounding him, including a cross-brand one, Baron Corbin's participation on Raw's men's team seems assured.

#2 Kurt Angle (Raw)

Another choice that's far from exciting, I nevertheless have to expect it. Kurt Angle's controversy with Baron Corbin isn't over yet. Technically, he's still the GM of Raw. His powers are simply in limbo. Survivor Series might be a good time to start reasserting them, at least in his mind.

We also need to keep in mind that WWE loves trotting out its part-time legends at big events like this (last year should be a major indication if you had any doubt about this), so I fully expect Kurt Angle to participate in the men's traditional Survivor Series match.

Will this evolve into a struggle for Raw?

1 / 9 NEXT