Predicting Raw and SmackDown's Survivor Series women's teams

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.22K // 05 Nov 2018, 20:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here we go again.

Yesterday, we took a look at who the likely competitors on the Raw and SmackDown teams will be for the men's traditional Survivor Series elimination match. Now, we'll take a look at who will likely fill out the roster for the counterpart women's match.

Surely, the numbers will start to get filled out and the participants revealed tonight. Let's see who will likely take part in the match.

#1 Nia Jax (Raw)

Hot off the heels of her victory at Evolution, Nia Jax is surely going to be part of Raw's team. With a title shot coming for her, she's also going to look reasonably strong on November 18th. I expect an elimination or two and a countout to take her out of the match again.

However, we also need to keep in mind that Nia Jax is ultimately only a filler title defense for Ronda Rousey. She isn't likely to take part in a big WrestleMania singles match again. Given that knowledge, I don't expect Nia Jax to be the star of this match or pivotal for the victory of the Raw team. She'll look strong for the short term, but not for the long term.

#2 Ember Moon (Raw)

Ember Moon has usually looked strong on television and she had a fine enough showing in the battle royal at Evolution. I expect her to participate at Survivor Series as a member of Raw's team.

Though there probably aren't WrestleMania plans in store for her, this could nonetheless be a breakout moment for Ember Moon on the main roster. The former NXT Women's Champion still hasn't managed to have a signature moment since making the jump to Raw in April. This might be the time for her to make a bigger impact.

Either way, this will be a good test to see how much value the company places in her.

1 / 7 NEXT