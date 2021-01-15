Predicting the Superstars that will make up the Final Four of the Women's Royal Rumble match

One thing that is always important in a Royal Rumble match is the combatants comprising the bout's Final Four. It is usually a sign of who WWE may push and who they value. Some big stars get eliminated before the end, like Brock Lesnar did halfway through last year's Royal Rumble. His elimination was the story of the first half and was necessary to write the narrative of having Drew McIntyre win.

The Final Four of any Royal Rumble match is usually filled up with favorites. Sometimes, there's a sentimental favorite among the last competitors to keep the fans interested. But when the final two are stars that always win, the end result isn't usually in doubt. When someone like Santino Marella lasts until the final two like he did in 2011, it's a no-brainer that the other wrestler (Alberto Del Rio in that case) is going to win.

There have only been three Royal Rumble matches for the women, and they were won by Asuka, Becky Lynch,, and Charlotte Flair. With every match, there's usually a select few that would make sense as members of the female Final Four. The likes of Flair and Nia Jax are always considered favorites due to size and standing in the company. Bayley is coming off a record-breaking run as SmackDown Women's Champion and is one of the top women in all of WWE.

Alexa Bliss could also somehow make it to the end, but she hasn't competed much since joining the Fiend. Shayna Baszler was one of the favorites to win last year, but she only made the final two. She did eliminate eight women but was still tossed out by eventual winner Charlotte Flair.

So which female stars will make up the Final Four for the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match? Here are predictions along with the stars that made up the Final Fours of the last two Royal Rumbles.

The last two Final Fours of Women's Royal Rumble

Flair and Baszler were the final two women in last year's Royal Rumble.

2019 Final Four - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Nia Jax

2020 Final Four - Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Beth Phoenix, Natalya

Advertisement

As seen by the results of the last two years, Flair has been one of the final four competitors both years. She is pushed to the moon no matter who she is facing but her making it to the end also provides a huge moment for the person who eliminates her.

Lynch was the sentimental favorite during the year she won, and she wasn't even technically in the match. Jax, like the Big Show, is always considered a threat in Royal Rumbles due to her size, but they never win. Last year's Final Four had the Beth Phoenix and Natalya, which was a little disappointing considering almost ten NXT stars were also a part of the match. It was good to see Phoenix get a good run, but Nattie is well past being a credible threat in the women's division.