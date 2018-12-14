Predicting the 3 title changes which will take place at WWE TLC

Nia Jax can well become a 2-time RAW Women's Champion

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2018, WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs will take place this Sunday and the match card of the PPV looks as follows -

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC match)

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Ladder Match)

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio (Chairs Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Mixed Match Challenge Final -- R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox

It is being rumored that at least 3 title changes will take place at TLC and here are the 3 potential titles which could change hands on Sunday.

#3 SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Bar's title reign seems to end this Sunday

Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their SmackDown Tag team Championships against the top two teams of SD Live in The Usos and the New Day. The Bar had been separated from Big Show on WWE TV which was the first sign that their reign might be ending soon.

Another reason why the Bar will lose is that the Usos are currently the best tag team on the blue brand. They were the sole survivors of the 10-on-10 tag team elimination match at WWE Survivor Series and have received strong booking from the Creative team.

It is disappointing that the Creative team has not assigned any stipulation to this match. Nevertheless, these 3 teams will deliver and yes, expect The Usos to win the championships.

