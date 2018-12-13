×
WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on title changes at TLC

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
618   //    13 Dec 2018, 18:00 IST

Big changes may take place at TLC 2018
Big changes may take place at TLC 2018

What's the story?

TLC is just a few days away and we may have a massive spoiler ahead of the pay-per-view. According to Cageside Seats, three titles will change hands at the event.

It is not known which of the three titles being defended will change hands. But then again, WWE has needed to shake up the product in light of the recent ratings dip and what better way than a change of titles?

In case you didn't know...

TLC will revolve around the WWE Championship and the RAW Women's Championship matches, as the Universal Championship will not be defended at this year's edition. The other titles not being defended at the event are the RAW Tag Team Championships and the US Championship, currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Brock Lesnar last showed up at Survivor Series, for a non title match. He would comprehensively defeat WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. If Braun Strowman wins his match against Baron Corbin, he gets a shot against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Many titles could change hands at this year's edition. Will AJ Styles be able to regain the WWE Championship that Daniel Bryan cheated to win during a recent episode of SmackDown Live? Will Dean Ambrose be able to capture the Intercontinental Championship from current Champion Seth Rollins? Will Nia Jax defeat Ronda Rousey?

In addition to the titles mentioned, the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The SmackDown Women's Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship will also be defended at the show. It is difficult to predict which match will close the show in the absence of the Universal Championship. There's always the chance of Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin main eventing the pay-per-view too.

What's next?

Join us for the live coverage of TLC this Sunday night!

Feel free to predict in the comments. Which titles will be changing hands?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
