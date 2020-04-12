Predicting the 8 Superstars who will be in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament

Jordan Devlin is unable to defend the Cruiserweight Championship.

Who will defend the title in the Irish Ace's absence?

The Cruiserweight division moved to NXT after NXT moved to the USA Network

Jordan Devlin defeated Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Angel Garza and Travis Banks in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide to become Cruiserweight Champion earlier this year in January. He was the first Superstar on the NXT UK brand to become Cruiserweight Champion. As Champion, he has defeated the likes of Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Lio Rush, and most recently, Travis Banks.

In light of current circumstances in the world, The Irish Ace is unable to defend his Cruiserweight Championship because he is stuck in the United Kingdom currently.

On this week's WWE Bump, William Regal announced a tournament to determine an interim Cruiserweight Champion while Devlin is out of action. The Irish Ace will then face whoever is acting as Cruiserweight Champion to unify the titles whenever everything has been fixed and he can come back to America.

#8 Tony Nese

Tony Nese won the Cruiserweight Championship last year at WrestleMania 35.

Tony Nese has been a part of 205 Live ever since the Cruiserweight Championship was first introduced in the Cruiserweight Classic in the summer of 2016. He finally won the Cruiserweight Championship from his former friend Buddy Murphy on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

Tony Nese had a pretty successful reign where he defeated Superstars like Ariya Daivari, Ligero, and Drew Gulak. He lost the title to Gulak in a Triple Threat match that also involved Akira Tozawa at the Stomping Grounds kickoff show and has been determined to win his title back ever since then.

Since then, he has faced a lot of NXT Superstars. He has had matches with Superstars such as Tyler Breeze, Lio Rush, Jordan Devlin, Raul Mendoza, Angel Garza, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan and is portrayed as a leader of the 205 Live locker room. He was also the captain of Team 205 Live in the 205 Live Originals vs. NXT Cruiserweights.

After his team failed to beat the NXT Cruiserweights, he defeated both Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on 205 Live. He will likely be a part of this tournament due to his status as a 205 Live veteran that frequently scores victories

