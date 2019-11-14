Predicting the AEW tag team top 5 rankings following Dynamite (13/11/19)

Nathan Smith Feature 14 Nov 2019, 18:21 IST

When AEW began with The Young Bucks as EVP's, it was clear from the beginning that tag team wrestling would be a priority, and given how well the division has been booked so far, it's safe to say that it's the best in all of wrestling. With so many talented teams, the rankings are so important going forward, as it may take a huge hot streak to rise to the top, and with SCU reigning, dethroning them maybe even harder.

The tag team division is so tightly packed, that the teams #3-5 could be put in any order, but with momentum, we've come up with what makes the most sense to us.

So sit back and read along as we look back on the week that was in All Elite Wrestling to present what we believe is the Top 5 Rankings for the incredibly stacked AEW Tag Team division.

#5 The Young Bucks

While many believe The Young Bucks are the best tag team in the world, they haven't yet hit their stride, which sees them come in at #5 on the ranking, falling from #3 a week ago. In the past week since those standings were released, the brothers Jackson came up short against Proud and Powerful and were laid out by them on Dynamite, meaning it doesn't look good for the former ROH Tag Team Champions.

They're still incredible in-ring performers, and it's clear that they don't want a big push right out of the gate to avoid it looking like preferential treatment, so eventually, they'll rise back to the top. From the beginning, AEW have pushed their tag team division as one of the best in the world, and they're stacked with incredible amounts of talent, so when The Bucks get hot again, they'll remind everyone how great they are, but for now, they're lucky to come in at #5.

