Predicting the last four participants for the World Cup

Four spots filled, four remains.

WWE will return to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia with yet another live event WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place on November 2, 2018 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will mark the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels, who retired in 2010.

It will also feature a dream match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, and a triple threat for the Universal Championships among Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and a returning Brock Lesnar.

Apart from these big matches, the event will also feature an eight man tournament for the World Cup. Contrary to expectations, the tournament has not featured any younger talent who could use the rub from winning the World Cup. Instead, all the four participants are from the days of the past.

The event is a glorified live event and the Saudi fans probably look at it as a chance to re-live the past. With a main event consisting of four of the pillars of Attitude Era, and four out of eight qualified participants for the tournament being the flag bearers of the Ruthless Aggression Era, expect this tournament to be star studded from top to bottom.

Since, there is no limitation on nationality of the wrestlers too, expect more wrestlers from USA making the list. Let us go through the possible superstars, who could feature in the tournament.

#4 Rey Mysterio

A dream match for the fifth spot

The masked Luchador arrived in WWE after a stint in WCW and became a household name with his underdog character. He is a 2 time World Heavyweight champion and 1 time WWE champion among his various accomplishments.

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for the 1000th episode of Smackdown, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup. Even though, Shinsuke Nakamura is the current US champion, chances of him coming out as victor are very slim. Expect the high flying sensation securing the fifth spot.

