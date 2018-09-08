Predicting The 3 Next Intercontinental Champions

The current champion, Seth Rollins.

The Intercontinental title is one of the most prestigious titles in WWE history. The title was introduced in 1979 and the inaugural titleholder was Pat Patterson.

The championship has been held by dozens of Hall of Famers like Edge, Bret Hart, Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels and British Bulldog. The longest reigning champion ever was The Honky Tonk Man, who held the coveted title for 453 days, and Chris Jericho has the most reigns with 9 championship reigns.

Although, it is a mid-card title on the Raw brand, the title has regained its lost prestige and has subsequently cemented itself as the third most prestigious title in history, after the Universal title and WWE title.

The current champion is Seth Rollins, who won the title from Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Rollins is in his second reign as Intercontinental champ and his reigns have elevated the championship's prestige. It would be interesting to see who will dethrone Rollins and ascend the throne as Intercontinental champion.

#1 Drew McIntyre

Drew Mcintyre

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's alliance has been a monumental success.The duo managed to suppress the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns over the summer before Dean Ambrose made his return. The talented team won the Raw tag team championships last week, but I don't see them having a long title reign as WWE sees potential in McIntyre as a singles star.

Seth Rollins is expected to retain his title against Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from SummerSlam. I expect Drew McIntyre to target Seth Rollins after Ziggler fails to regain the title from Rollins. From there on, I am predicting that McIntyre will defeat Rollins and become the Intercontinental champion after Rollins is betrayed by his buddy, Dean Ambrose.

