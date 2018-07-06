Predicting the next 3 WWE Champions

Styles has held the title for more than 200 days now

The WWE Championship is the most prestigious title in all of WWE, it is the top prize in the promotion and is the oldest active title in the promotion too.

It has been held by countless Hall of Famers and legends like Bruno Sammartino, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. As it has been held by such icons, it is mandatory that the title belongs to someone worthy and deserving of it.

It has been on the Smackdown Live brand ever since the brand split in July 2016. Currently, the belt is around the waist of the phenomenal AJ Styles, who is in his second reign as WWE champion.

AJ Styles won the championship in November by defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of Smackdown Live. He has held onto the championship ever since.

He has overcome the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.

He is scheduled to defend his title against Rusev at Extreme Rules 2018. Recent rumours and betting odds suggest that Styles will retain the gold at Extreme Rules and move onto another challenger.

Styles has held the title for more than 200 days now. As Smackdown Live is referred to as 'The Land of Opportunity', you never know who could challenge for the title and possibly defeat the reigning champion.

No one expected to see Mahal as champion, but he held onto the title for the better part of 2017 on Smackdown Live.

After the SuperStar Shake-up in April, Smackdown Live possesses a roster with more talent and skill than Raw.

Given that the blue brand has such a talented roster, there are a number of worthy challengers who can step up to the champion and even dethrone him. Styles' reign seems to be nearing its end and it would be interesting to see who would dethrone him.

When you think of future WWE champions on Smackdown Live, Names like The Miz and Daniel Bryan pop out. Let's take a look at three superstars who could potentially hold the prestigious title in the future.

#1 Samoa Joe

He is one of the few men who could match Styles' prowess and is a worthy contender to him

Samoa Joe was drafted to the blue brand during the Superstar- Shake Up. Since coming over to Smackdown Live, Joe hasn't done much of note other than participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match in June.

He is one of the few men who could match Styles' prowess and is a worthy contender to him. He doesn't have a match scheduled for Extreme Rules and is barely on television these days. Making him WWE champion would give him more television time and make him relevant again.

It is surprising to me that Joe hasn't won gold on the main roster despite being one of the most skilled stars on the roster.

WWE does seem to be high on him and it is highly likely that he will be the one to dethrone Styles.

The dream match between the two stars is rumored to take place at Summerslam. Summerslam would be the ideal stage to crown Joe as champion.

Joe has all the tools to become a successful WWE champion, let's hope that WWE quickly realizes that.