Predicting the other 4 qualifiers at the WWE World Cup

Who will lock horn with John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and Kurt Angle at the WWE World Cup?

WWE Crown Jewel will emanate from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 2nd November 2018. One of the important aspects of the event will be a one-day eight-man 'WWE World Cup' tournament featuring some of the best superstars in the WWE roster.

John Cena was announced as the first participant courtesy of the tremendous accolades he achieved in his 19 years within the company. Baron Corbin thought of sneaking into the tournament by abusing his powers as the Constable, but, Kurt Angle played spoilers to his plans as he eliminated the 'Lone Wolf' in the Battle Royale and made his way to the tournament.

Jeff Hardy became the first SmackDown Superstar to qualify for the tournament after Samoa Joe couldn't continue due to the injury he suffered in his left leg three days earlier in the match against AJ Styles at WWE Super Showdown. Randy Orton would follow suit as he defeated a returning Big Show in the main event of SmackDown.

Who will accompany these four WWE legends in the World Cup to determine the 'Best in the World?' Read on to know our predictions.

#4 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio will be the next entrant in the WWE World Cup

This should be a no-brainer. Rey Mysterio is making his return to the WWE after a period of three years, and he will be welcomed only with a victory. That means Shinsuke Nakamura will have to pay the price and eat a 619 and a loss.

However, this match could plant the seeds of Rey Mysterio's first rivalry in the WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura won't take the loss sportingly and interference at the WWE Crown Jewel tournament to cost the Ultimate Underdog his match.

Don't expect Rey Mysterio to stay calm after that as he would challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship. With all due respect to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, his title reign isn't as entertaining as it should be.

Moreover, Nakamura's reign has been subverted below the feud of Rusev and Aiden English, Randy Orton's fresh heel turn, and Andrade "Cien" Almas' rising stardom in the mid-card. Speaking of which...

