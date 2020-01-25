Predicting the remaining 3 entries for the 30-man Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for this Sunday.

With one of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year, WWE Royal Rumble, scheduled for tomorrow night, we are just 1 day away from officially kicking off The Road to WrestleMania 36.

In addition to the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, WWE has announced 8 high-profile clashes for the event. While Roman Reigns will take on King Corbin in a falls count anywhere matchup, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are scheduled to defend their titles against Daniel Bryan, Asuka, and Lacey Evans respectively.

On another note, WWE has already announced 27 participants (Brock Lesnar - #1), Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Big E, R-Truth, The Miz, and John Morrison) for the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

While some high-profile names like CM Punk continue making rounds as potential entries in the Rumble match, here's predicting the remaining 3 entries for the men's Royal Rumble match.

#3 Edge

Edge is rumored to return at Royal Rumble 2020

One of the Superstars highly speculated to feature as a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match is 'Rated-R Superstar' Edge.

Ever since Edge reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE, speculations of a potential in-ring return began making rounds all over the Internet. While the Hall of Famer went on to deny such reports, recent developments suggest otherwise.

Rumor has it that The Rated-R Superstar will be in Houston, Texas, for the 2020 Royal Rumble and he is likely to be among the surprise entrants in the men’s Rumble match.

On another note, it will be interesting to see how WWE books Edge in the rumble match (if he returns this Sunday). Also, will it be a one-off thing or will creative book him on and off like Brock Lesnar?

#2 Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez is rumored for WrestleMania

During his interview with The Sun, Cain Velasquez went on to reveal that he will be featuring in the 30-man Royal Rumble match to try and win the whole thing.

While there has not been any official confirmation from the WWE about the same, the former UFC Champion is expected to feature as a surprise entrant this Sunday in the Rumble match.

With betting odds highly favoring Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble 2020, he looks likely to have a show-down with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship. Thus, the odds of the Rumble winner going on to potentially challenge Lesnar at 'Mania for the WWE Title seems quite minimal.

Nonetheless, creative could have Velasquez enter the Rumble to lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored Velasquez vs Lesnar for the WWE Title at 'Mania. One could see WWE having Velasquez put up quite a show tomorrow night, and who knows, he might very well go on to eliminate Brock Lesnar in a domineering fashion.

#1 Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle could feature in the Royal Rumble match

Matt Riddle recently teased a potential entry in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The Original Bro went on to hint that he wants to eliminate 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. Riddle has always been vocal about getting a shot at Brock Lesnar. He announced his intentions of retiring Lesnar not long ago during an interview.

While a potential entry seems totally on the cards for Riddle, it will be interesting to see whether WWE books him to confront Lesnar. Furthermore, The King of Bros winning the whole thing or eliminating The Beast seems quite far-fetched, however, creative could book him to have quite an outing tomorrow night.

On another note, Matt Riddle is a pure entertainer and an exciting talent. He has both the capacity and capability to spellbind the live audience with his skill set. Thus, a proper outing in front of a huge crowd would not only provide him with good exposure but would also be 'best for business'.