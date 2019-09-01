Predicting the rest of the Clash of Champions 2019 match card

Clash of Champions is the upcoming WWE pay-per-view

Clash of Champions 2019 is scheduled to take place on September 15, 2019, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina featuring the top talents from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. It is reasonable to believe that all of WWE's championships will be defended at this event.

The Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, the Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, the Cruiserweight Championship, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, the Raw Tag Team Championships, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships might be on the line.

It has already been confirmed that we will see Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Raw Tag Team Championships, Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo for the Cruiserweight Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, the King of the Ring finals, the New Day vs. the Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

#4 WWE Women's Tag Team Titles -- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c.) vs. Dana Brooke and Naomi

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have beaten several tag teams since becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross dethroned the IIconics to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on an episode of Monday Night Raw in a fatal four-way tag team match that also involved Fire and Desire and the Kabuki Warriors. Since then, the two best friends have defeated the IIconics, the Kabuki Warriors, and Fire and Desire in tag team matches.

Since Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have run through everyone in the women's tag team division, they are going to need to face off with a new tag team to defend their titles at Clash of Champions.

Both Naomi and Dana Brooke are underutilized Superstars that have not done anything of note since their participation in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. They both are impressive, have issues with Alexa Bliss and would work well as filler challengers for the champions before they move onto bigger things.

