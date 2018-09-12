Predicting the Results of NXT this week (9/12/18)

Bianca Belair is in action on NXT this week.

This week's episode of NXT includes Shayna Baszler in action, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch making their return to NXT as a tag team, Lars Sullivan vs Raul Mendoza, & Bianca Belair vs Nikki Cross. We will see if returning superstars such as Lars Sullivan, Shayna Baszler, Danny Burch, & Oney Lorcan can regain some momentum tonight. We will also see if Bianca Belair can get a big victory over the psychotic Nikki Cross.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch make their return to NXT.

Oney Lorcan makes his return from injury on NXT this Wednesday.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch have not competed as a tag team since NXT Takeover: Chicago 2. Oney Lorcan suffered from a broken orbital bone at NXT Takeover: Chicago 2 and as a result, the two have not appeared on NXT together since then. A video package of the 2 appeared on NXT a few weeks ago saying that they will be returning soon. They will return this Wednesday night. Given the fact that the two will probably face two jobbers that only appear at live events, so Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will probably get the win.

Final Prediction: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch win their return match.

