Predicting the results of this week's episode of NXT (10/17/18)

Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles.

This week on NXT, the likes of Nikki Cross, Bianca Belair, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Shayna Baszler, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Hanson and Rowe will all be in action.

Shayna Baszler will hope to gain some more momentum before she challenges Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship at WWE's first ever all female pay per view- Evolution.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will hope to regain some more momentum as they only recently returned to in-ring action.

As the first part of NXT's double main event, Bianca Belair will face off with Nikki Cross. As the second part of NXT's double main event, the War Raiders will challenge Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

#1 Shayna Baszler in action

Shayna Baszler can possibly have her last match on NXT television.

Shayna Baszler will receive her contractually obligated championship rematch at WWE's first ever all female pay per view Evolution when she challenges Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship.

Shayna Baszler will have a tune up match when she is in action tonight on NXT. She will probably face Jessie Elaban or some other unsigned competitor and demolish them. There will probably be some sort of confrontation between the champion and the challenger after the match,

Final Prediction: Shayna Baszler defeats her opponent via submission with the Kirifuda Clutch. Shayna Baszler then goes to attack her opponent after the match before Kairi Sane comes out to make the save. Shayna Baszler then manages to lock Kairi Sane in the Kirifuda Clutch.

#2 Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in action

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will hope to get another shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will be in action as well. The two have had excellent video packages recently and will almost definitely be able to gain some momentum by defeating whoever their opponents are. They will probably face some recruits from the Performance Center.

Prediction: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeat their opponents via pinfall with their Suplex/DDT combination. They then deliver a promo after the match, saying that they want to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

