Predicting the top 8 matches of WrestleMania 35 six months out

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.49K // 11 Oct 2018, 14:47 IST

WrestleMania will return to the New York area next year.

We are currently at the halfway point between WrestleManias, six months before the last one and six months before the next one. Every year, WWE carefully plans its top matches for the show in a conscious effort to create an unmissable card worthy of the WrestleMania tagline. The coming year's Supercard will be no different. With a roster as stacked as how it is now, WWE really cannot go wrong.

This year's WrestleMania looked like one of the most stacked 'Mania cards in WWE history, but the execution of it left us with a lot to desire. While some of the highly anticipated matches delivered, the latter portion of the show fell flat, from Styles-Nakamura not meeting its lofty expectations to a 10-year-old winning the Raw Tag Team Championship, to that lacklustre main event between Reigns and Lesnar.

WWE must plan this WrestleMania out to feature as many high-quality matches as possible, with almost none of it being compromised. There must be a perfect mixture of part-timers and full-time guys in the main event spots.

Here are some of the best matches they can present in New Jersey next year, that will make this upcoming WrestleMania one of the best ever. With a show stacked like this, it would be hard to go wrong. These eight matches are all main event level bouts truly worthy of the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#8 Becky Lynch vs Asuka (Smackdown Women's Championship)

This is the best match the Smackdown women's division could offer beyond Becky vs Charlotte.

Becky Lynch is currently doing the best work of her career. She has taken the ball and is running with it, sitting atop the Smackdown women's division. Charlotte Flair, the alpha female in WWE for years now, will be needed elsewhere on the card, so this frees up a spot for another Smackdown superstar to step up to the Irish Lass Kicker. It should be none other than Asuka, once revered as the most dominant female in WWE history.

The Empress of Tomorrow honestly feels like the Empress of Yesterday, with the way she has been booked since her winning streak ended at the hands of Charlotte at WrestleMania 34. Asuka desperately needs to be rebuilt, as she still is a fantastic wrestler. After Becky is done with 'The Queen', she will need some face challengers. While Naomi and Carmella could pose some threats, we all know who should take her on at WrestleMania 35.

There could be many ways to rebuild Asuka. One way is to make her look great by giving her some credible opponents so she could put on killer matches. Also, a great showing at the Royal Rumble would go a long way in getting her over with the fans again. It is the best possible match they could put on for the Smackdown Women's Championship at 'Mania. Hopefully, this match does reinvigorate Asuka and she does come out top at the end.

