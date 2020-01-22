Predicting Women's Royal Rumble 2020 Final Four

A stacked Royal Rumble awaits on January 26th

Now in its third iteration, the Women's Royal Rumble isn't as predictable as the men's version. There aren't any set themes or tropes that define the match and the statistics among the competitors are too low to be a factor. The previous two winners are embroiled in a bitter feud for the RAW Women's Championship for the second year in a row.

While one of them is likely to make their presence felt in the Rumble itself (like Becky Lynch last year). The winner of the match remains up in arms, especially with the number of unfilled slots the rather small women's roster leaves for Royal Rumble participants. There is no doubt we're in for some surprises and one of them is likely to take the whole match.

As far as those already declared are considered, it's easy to imagine that Charlotte Flair or even Alexa Bliss can go the distance. There's also going to be space for a breakthrough moment from the NXT side of things, with its women's division stacked to the brim. By the end of the night, four women will stare down from each corner. Weirdly enough so far only four women have declared for the Royal Rumble, leaving ample room for surprises.

With those considerations in mind, let's predict which four women shall be left at the end. Finally out of the top four women, who will go on to lay claim at a title shot in the WrestleMania main event.

4. Nia Jax

It won't equal her shocking entry in the Men's Rumble like last year, but Nia Jax will make a huge impact returning from injury!

Though unlikely to get a grand reception from the WWE Universe, Nia Jax shall return in blockbuster fashion at the Royal Rumble. After making a statement last year, she'll dominate the field this year including eliminating a couple of fan favorites particularly any surprises that pop the WWE fans.

She could have a couple of interesting interactions, particularly getting a showdown against NXT UK's Piper Niven and former best friend Alexa Bliss. It is likely that Vince McMahon will want to book Jax to dominate a couple of teams in the Women's tag division. Hopefully, Nia Jax won't single-handedly eliminate the champions; the Kabuki Warriors, once Asuka enters the fray after losing to Becky Lynch.

Eventually, Nia Jax's run of domination comes to an end at the hand of two able women in special entrant Beth Phoenix and forever rival Ronda Rousey. The two blockbuster surprises shall take her to the limit, before dumping her out keeping Jax just a bit strong.

Eliminated by Ronda Rousey and Beth Phoenix

