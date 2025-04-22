Predicting the WWE Backlash match card after WrestleMania 41

WWE Backlash will follow WrestleMania 41 as the next Premium Live Event on the Stamford-based promotion’s calendar. Now, RAW after 'Mania has subtly endorsed multiple bouts that could be featured at the 2025 Backlash PLE.

Ad

The latest edition of the red brand was a promising episode that opened up multiple possibilities, including Randy Orton putting a crashing RKO on John Cena, Becky Lynch turning heel, and Bron Breakker emerging as the new Paul Heyman guy, among others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we predict the 2025 WWE Backlash match card after the hints dropped on RAW after WrestleMania:

#5. John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Title

The Cenation Leader opened the latest episode of the red brand with yet another frustrated promo, where he blamed fans for being toxic, revealing how everyone booed Cody Rhodes, which eventually cost him his title at The Show of Shows.

Ad

However, before John Cena could speak further, a ghost from his past, Randy Orton, appeared out of nowhere and struck him with a vicious RKO, leaving Cena motionless on the canvas. This has laid the foundation for the arch-rivals' match-up. Orton and Cena could clash at 2025 Backlash with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming PLE will emanate live from The Viper’s hometown, as he is the cover superstar for the event, which means he has an important bout. John Cena vs. Randy Orton could headline the show.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women’s IC title

The Man returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 Night Two as Lyra Valkyria's mystery opponent, and the Irish star did the unthinkable by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defended their tag team title in a WrestleMania rematch against Morgan and Rodriguez on RAW tonight. Surprisingly, The Judgment Day members managed to beat the duo and regain their titles.

The loss changed something inside The Man, and she shockingly turned heel after three years, attacking her prodigy, Lyra Valkyria.

Two could ignite a feud on the red brand and clash in a highly anticipated Women’s IC Title bout at the 2025 Backlash PLE.

Ad

#3. Pat McAfee vs. Gunther at Backlash 2025

The Ring General’s world title reign concluded at WrestleMania 41 at Jey Uso’s hand. Gunther appeared on Monday Night RAW and confronted Michael Cole for being disrespectful towards him on commentary.

Gunther lost his temper and caught Cole off guard by applying a Sleeper Choke on him. However, Pat McAfee jumped in between and threw punches at The Ring General, saving Michael Cole.

Ad

As soon as McAfee turned around, the former Heavyweight Champion caught his neck in a hold. General Manager Adam Pearce rushed out alongside security and other officials to save Pat McAfee.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The color commentator was assisted out of the building as he was visibly hurt from the assault. McAfee could build a feud with Gunther on the red brand, leading to a singles match at Backlash 2025.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

IYO SKY shocked the world when she defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 despite being a massive underdog. The Damage CTRL member appeared on RAW and faced an unexpected challenge as NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer called her out for the match.

Ad

GM Adam Pearce officially announced the match. The entire bout was a classic back-and-forth affair until Roxanne Perez and Giulia interfered and attacked SKY and Vaquer, causing the bout to end in a DQ. Rhea Ripley ran to assist IYO and Stephanie.

The Nightmare picked up the Women’s World title, handed it to SKY, and warned her before leaving that she is coming for the title, laying the foundation for their match, and the two could possibly face each other at Backlash.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

The latest episode of the red brand went off-air with Bron Breakker emerging as the newest Paul Heyman guy. The former IC Champion saved Heyman from Roman Reigns’ wrath by delivering a Spear of his own to the OTC. Before beating Reigns, The Visionary took CM Punk out with his Stomp.

Ad

The closing shot of Monday Night RAW saw Seth Rollins raising the hands of Breakker and Heyman, while the OTC and The Best in the World lay hurt on the canvas.

Expand Tweet

It looks like WWE is planning to book a tag team match featuring Punk and Reigns against Rollins and Breakker, with Backlash 2025 as the ideal location.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.