Pregnancy or something else: Why did WWE pull Carmella off Raw?

Carmella hasn’t been seen on WWE television since March 2023. The Princess of Staten Island was in a tag team storyline with Chelsea Green before she was removed from RAW. Fans wondered what might have caused the company to make such a decision.

The reality is that Carmella is off WWE RAW because she is pregnant with her and her husband Corey Graves’ child. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion broke the good news during an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month.

“It’s just all been such a whirlwind,” Carmella said. I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it’s working. So I’m very happy about that.”

For those unaware, Carmella and Corey Graves went through a terrible miscarriage in October 2022. The WWE star received a lot of praise for opening up about the heartbreaking incident. She also revealed that she took additional tests after her latest pregnancy to make sure they were positive.

After the first [test], I’m like, ‘Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?’ … I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive. So it’s really just been such a mind work to get my head around. But the fact that I’m here, I’m on the other side of it, I’m almost out of the first trimester at this point … it’s been quite a journey.”

WWE replaced Carmella with Sonya Deville after her pregnancy

Mella and Chelsea Green’s alliance was first teased on the February 27, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The duo appeared during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. The two bonded quickly after they realized they shared a dislike for the WWE official.

Chelsea Green was in Mella’s corner for her match against Bianca Belair on the March 6th episode of the red brand. However, the heel failed to win the match against The E.S.T. After the bout, Asuka arrived to make the save for the then-RAW Women’s Champion.

The Princess of Staten Island was eventually replaced by Sonya Deville after WWE officials learned of her pregnancy. The new team of Deville and Chelsea was in action on the latest episode of RAW, where they failed to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

