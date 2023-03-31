WrestleMania 39 takes over Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend as their two-night, biggest event of the year finally takes place.

The WWE Universe has been on the Road to WrestleMania since The Royal Rumble and, finally, several feuds will reach their climax in front of a capacity crowd.

The following list looks at just six predictions for the first night of WrestleMania 39.

#6. Seth Rollins pins Logan Paul

Logan Paul has had all of the momentum heading into WrestleMania 39 this weekend, knocking Seth Rollins out twice after costing him a WrestleMania main event and the United States Championship.

It's finally time for Rollins to take his revenge this weekend and it could mean that he completely dominates the match and proves that Logan Paul has no place in a WWE ring.

#5. Austin Theory defeats John Cena

The torch could finally be passed on at WrestleMania if Austin Theory is able to defeat John Cena and walk out with his United States Championship. Theory has been compared to Cena throughout his career and he is hoping to put those comparisons to rest this weekend when he finally overcomes his idol.

Cena is pushing to win the United States Championship one more time, but Theory is the most likely one to come out on top and finally prove he deserves his current place in the company.

#4. Trish Stratus costs her team at WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus returned to WWE in order to help Becky Lynch and Lita overcome the numbers game against Damage CTRL. The WWE Hall of Famer can't be happy about the fact that Lynch is holding the Women's Tag Team Championship with her best friend, which could come into play this weekend.

Stratus could be the one who betrays her team, costs them the victory, and makes it clear that she wants the title that's around Lynch's waist.

#3. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn become Tag Team Champions

The Usos have dominated the WWE Tag Team Championship scene for more than 600 days and it appears that they could have finally found their match this weekend at WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited with the idea that they could take down The Bloodline together. The first people on that list are The Usos and, as part of WrestleMania 39 Night One, they will be looking to take away those championships.

#2. Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley is without a doubt the biggest star in the Women's Division at the moment and the only person standing in her way for WrestleMania glory is Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown Women's Championship is firmly in her grasp, but this weekend Rhea will be looking to take that title away from her and prove that she is the star she claims to be.

Charlotte Flair has defeated Ripley at WrestleMania before so she doesn't see this match as much of a challenge, which could be her biggest downfall.

#1. Rey Mysterio is defeated, announces his retirement

Rey Mysterio didn't want to face his son; he has been pushed into a match against Dominik after weeks of claiming he didn't want to fight him. Mysterio knows that he's in a lose/lose situation here because he will never be able to fix the relationship with this son.

If Dominik is able to win the match, then it could lead to Mysterio announcing his retirement, the night after he is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you think there will be many surprises at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

