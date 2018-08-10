Press Release: Two International Dream Matches Announced for IMPACT Wrestling Event on Sept. 9 in Manchester

For Immediate Release – August 10, 2018

Two International Dream Matches Announced for IMPACT Wrestling Event on Sept. 9 in Manchester

Hardcore icons collide as Sami Callihan takes on Britain’s Jimmy Havoc

LAX put Tag Team Titles on the line against Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm

Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Su Yung will also star

Tickets for the show are on sale NOW from www.ringsideworld.co.uk

TORONTO | LONDON – IMPACT Wrestling has announced two international dream matches for the company’s first live event in the UK in almost three years.

IMPACT returns to Britain with a live show at Wrestling MediaCon 2018 on Sunday, Sept. 9, with tickets on sale NOW from www.ringsideworld.co.uk/wrestling-mediacon-upcoming-events

And the company today revealed two unique marquee matches – pitting IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars against the very best of Britain.

Sami Callihan will take on Jimmy Havoc in a clash of hardcore wrestling icons. Callihan has built a reputation as one of the most disrespectful wrestlers on the planet – attacking management, insulting his peers and almost ending the career of Eddie Edwards in a baseball bat attack. He will face Jimmy Havoc, whose violent and bloody style of wrestling has won him a legion of fans and a collection of championships on the British independent scene.

LAX will put their IMPACT Tag Team Titles on the line in a dream match against two of the UK’s most decorated stars. British high flyers Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm have won titles all around the world in singles and tag team competition. They will now challenge Santana and Oritz for one of the biggest prizes in professional wrestling today.

Other top IMPACT Wrestling stars confirmed to be part of Wrestling MediaCon 2018 include Eli Drake, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee, Su Yung, Eddie Edwards, Moose and Rich Swann.

Their matches for the Manchester event will be announced each day on the IMPACT Wrestling UK Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ImpactonSpike. Fans should also follow the Facebook page for details of meet and greets at Wrestling MediaCon 2018.

Fans can watch IMPACT Wrestling every Friday night at 11 p.m. on 5Spike on Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media. The show is also repeated in prime time on Saturdays and Sundays on the recently launched Fight Network, which can be found on Sky Channel 455.

For more information, visit www.wrestlingmediacon.com and www.impactwrestling.com.

Press passes and interview opportunities for IMPACT Wrestling at Wrestling MediaCon are available by using the contact details below.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as Austin Aries, Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Matt Sydal, Rich Swann, the high-flying X-Division, plus the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Su Yung, Allie, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop (a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate) in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5Spike and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa and ranFIGHTING in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. IMPACT Wrestling also streams a 24-hour channel on Twitch.tv and is a top 10 sports video producer on YouTube with over 1.5 million subscribers, 36 million monthly views and 1.2 billion all-time views. IMPACT Wrestling launched the Global Wrestling Network (GWN) app in October 2017, showcasing over 3,000 hours of library programming and content from leading independent professional wrestling organizations around the world.

About Wrestling MediaCon 2018

Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will see some of the biggest names in pro wrestling and pro wrestling media come together for a weekend of non-stop wrestling action and interactive fun. Fans have the chance to enjoy a full weekend of live wrestling shows, meet and greets with the stars, panel interviews and fan Q&As, signings, stalls with stacks of wrestling merchandise including hundreds of rare items and much much more! Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will also feature the EXCLUSIVE return to Britain of LIVE action from IMPACT Wrestling – one of the world’s biggest wrestling companies on Sunday, September 9 – PLUS an incredible two-day tournament from Revolution Pro Wrestling – one of the UK’s most exciting promotions. Tickets are NOW ON SALE for Revolution Pro Wrestling’s live two-day tournament on September 8 and 9 from www.ringsideworld.co.uk. A host of special attractions at Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will include the first ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame awards. And all of this takes place in three arenas over two days under one roof. This is your chance to be part of the ultimate live wrestling convention experience in the UK so don’t miss out!